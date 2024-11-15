BJP Ready To Fight Civic Body Polls In Gurugram: Haryana Party Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 16 (IANS) Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Mohan Lal Badoli has said that the party is ready for the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) elections, and with the help of welfare works, organisational strength, and blessings of the people, will win every upcoming poll.

He visited the party office in Gurugram to attend its membership drive on Friday.

While attacking the Congress, he said that the people of Haryana burst the balloon of Congress's lies in the recent Assembly and now the latter's tactics will not work in any election.

"Through the membership campaign, party's workers are strengthening the organisation," State BJP President Badoli said, adding: "Congress had contested the recent Assembly elections by resorting to lies and confusion, and the people of Haryana burst the balloon of Congress's lies."

He said that in 2019, 33 lakh primary members were inducted into the BJP, but this time the target is to reach 50 lakh primary members in Haryana.

"There are more than 20,000 booths in Haryana and the party workers have been given the target of inducting 250 new people to the party at every booth," he said.

He also added that after one election ends, the BJP starts preparing for the next.

BJP will win any upcoming election, he said.

"MCG elections will be held soon and we will win every election with a clear majority," he added.

"During the recent Assembly elections in the state, some party leaders were upset and left the party; apart from this, some party workers indulged in anti-party activities while being in the party. The party organisation has full information about such people, and action will be initiated against them," he said.

Asked about naming the medical college being built in Gurugram after Sikh Guru Nanak Dev, the State party President said: "Great men and patriots have worked for the society and the country. We are indebted to such great men. It is a matter of pride that the medical college is named after Guru Nanak Dev."

"Congress does not have a leader. The Congress lacks policy, leadership, and intentions. The Congress should choose the Leader of the Opposition from among the Independent or INLD MLAs. In the coming elections, Congress's foothold will decline and BJP will move ahead," he added.

He said that BJP has won all the four Assembly constituencies of Gurugram.

Gurugram comprises 1,504 booths and is a large district in terms of booths and the poll campaign is going on successfully here.