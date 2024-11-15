Qatar Participates In In-Depth Dialogue On International Partnerships In Higher Education In Manchester

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Education and Higher Education, participated in the third in-depth dialogue on international partnerships in the higher education sector, titled "A Deeper Look into Regulatory Environments and Higher Education Policies within International Partnerships."

The dialogue was organized by the British Council in Manchester, United Kingdom, from November 12 to 14, 2024.

Qatar was represented by a high-level delegation headed by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education HE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi.

The dialogue addressed topics on its agenda, including regulations governing international partnerships in higher education, their impact on higher education and society, balancing the protection of national interests with expanding access to higher education, and enhancing its quality internationally. It also focused on system capacity building, research partnerships to improve education, and emphasizing students' digital learning experiences.

Furthermore, the discussions explored knowledge exchange and increasing understanding of international partnership models, their regulatory frameworks and policies, challenges in higher education, proposed solutions, and ways to enhance quality assurance in a globalized educational environment.