In Joint Communique, Qatar-Turkiye Agree To Strengthen Partnership In All Fields

Doha, Qatar: A joint Communique was issued by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye, on the occasion of the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, which was held under the co-chairmanship of HH the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara on Thursday.

The following is the text of the communique:

The 10th session of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye was held on November 14, 2024 in Ankara, Turkiye, under the chairmanship of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye, with participation of the Ministers responsible for the areas of cooperation stated in the Joint Accord on the Establishment of the Supreme Strategic Committee dated December 19, 2014.

The session, held in a spirit of cooperation and brotherhood, reflected once again strong historical bonds, distinguished relations and the common understanding between the two countries as well as the willingness to further enhance their partnership in all fields.

The Supreme Strategic Committee commended the efforts of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, responsible for coordination and preparation of the sessions of the Supreme Strategic Committee, and for preparing the 10th session of the Committee and welcomed their preparatory committee meeting held on November 14, 2024 in Ankara, as well as the preparatory meeting held at senior officials level on September 16 and November 8-12, 2024 in Ankara.

The two sides commended the success of the Supreme Strategic Committee as the highest institutional mechanism of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye and its contributions to the achievement of exceptional relations between two countries as this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Committee.

The committee reviewed the progress in areas of cooperation referred to in the outcome documents of the 9th session and expressed their satisfaction with the level of ongoing cooperation.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with over 100 documents of cooperation signed in the framework of the previous nine sessions.

Turkiye commended Qatar for its successful Presidency of the 45th Session of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and thanked Qatari chairmanship for its valuable contributions to the strengthening of Turkiye-GCC cooperation. In this regard, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the achievements in Turkiye-GCC relations during the Qatari Chairmanship, including participation of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye, to the 44th GCC Summit held in Doha on December 5, 2024 as guest of honour, holding of the sixth joint ministerial meeting of the Turkiye-GCC High Level Strategic on June 9, 2024 in Doha and resumption of the Turkiye-GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Trade, Finance, Investment and Energy

Taking into account the potential of the two countries' economies and reiterating their goal to reach 5 billion USD trade volume in near future; the two sides agreed to explore new opportunities to expand and diversify trade and economic relations.

The two sides also stressed their desire to further strengthen the existing economic and financial cooperation in public-private partnerships and exchange of experience between institutions and business communities in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Turkiye.

Both Sides expressed their satisfaction for having held the first session of the Qatar-Turkiye JETCO Meeting in Istanbul on February 8, 2024 and agreed to follow-up on decisions and activities embedded in the signed Protocol.

The two sides agreed to put into force the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, which will further improve commercial, economic and investment relations between Qatar and Turkiye, as soon as possible.

Qatar and Turkiye also expressed their readiness to hold Joint Economic Commission Meetings to give impetus for the strengthening of bilateral economic relations.

To encourage ongoing activities within the Qatari Turkish Business Council, the two sides agreed to increase participation in trade events and exhibitions and facilitate trade promotion standards between them.

The two sides welcomed the organization of the first round of Turkiye-GCC Free Trade Agreement between 29-31 July 2024 in Ankara, underlined the importance of the finalization of the said agreement for the Qatar-Turkiye and Turkiye-GCC economic relations and reaffirmed their support for the swift conclusion of the negotiations.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the energy sector and bilateral trade in LNG, in particular, through encouraging relevant enterprises to enter into long term LNG sale and purchase agreements.

Cooperation in the Field of Culture and Education

The two sides affirmed their desire to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences in the fields of culture and education at the bilateral level within the framework of relative international organizations, particularly United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Qatar and Turkiye agreed to activate cultural, artistic and folkloric activities and events that reflect the rich culture and history of the two countries, and expand the horizon of cultural harmony between the peoples of the two sisterly countries.

In this regard, the two sides also commended the efforts made in organizing exhibitions and mutual activities to celebrate the historical and cultural commonalities that constitute an important pillar in the consolidation of cultural diplomacy between the two countries, through activities organized under the auspices of cultural centres and exhibitions in relevant fields.

The parties agreed to cooperate in the fields of protection, preservation and restoration of cultural heritage. They also agreed to support the exchange of technical knowledge, experience and experts, and the organization of meetings and training programs.

Both sides expressed their willingness to develop cooperation in the field of education, within the framework of the Cooperation Agreement in The Field of Education Between The Goverment of The State of Qatar And The Goverment of the Republic Of Turkiye signed on December 2, 2015. The two sides have agreed to open Turkiye-Turkish Teaching Centers in the State of Qatar.

The Qatari Party expresses its readiness to allocate land or buildings with suitable conditions to the Turkish Side that can be used as Turkiye-Turkish Teaching Centers and grant scholarships for language courses, higher education and research to Turkish students, taking into consideration the fields that are needed.

Both sides discussed aspirations to conclude the negotiations for implementing a joint scholarship program with potential contributions from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB). The two sides affirmed the importance of providing students from conflict-affected and disadvantaged countries in the Islamic world with the opportunity to study at universities in Turkiye through such a program.

Cooperation in the Field of Media and Communications

The two sides underlined their readiness to further develop cooperation in public diplomacy, media, communications and broadcasting between the two countries on the basis of mutual benefit. Furthermore, they emphasized their desire to exchange information and experience; as well as sharing of best practices. They also called for convening meetings, seminars, workshops, trainings and conferences so as to promote the exchange of visits between officials and experts in the aforementioned areas.

Cooperation in the Field of Public Health

Both sides emphasized their willingness to cooperate in all areas of health topics. They expressed their satisfaction in being in cooperation and solidarity in the field of health and supporting the Palestinians in the context of the Gaza Crisis.

Both sides also stated that they will share experience regarding health information systems and health services in emergencies and disasters. They agreed to encourage participation in health fairs and the promotion of high-level visits.

Cooperation in the field of Youth and Sports

"The Implementation Program between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye in the fields of youth and sports for the years (2025-2026)", constitutes a concrete legal framework for strengthening cooperation in this field.

Labour and Employment Cooperation

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation and coordination in the areas of work and employment. They reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen this cooperation in accordance with the Agreement signed on April 1, 1986, and the Memorandum of Understanding on Labour Cooperation between the Ministry of Labour of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security of the Republic of Turkiye signed on November 4, 2023.

The two sides also stressed on the importance of holding the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee emanating from the Agreement and the first meeting of the Joint Committee based on the Memorandum of Understanding.

Cooperation in the field of Defense

Two sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the area of defense, and expressed their strong will and determination to explore new opportunities in this field.

Two countries agreed on developing future cooperation activities through defense industry exhibitions, conferences, workshops and bilateral visits organized in both countries.

Qatari authorities will coordinate the participation of Qatari defense companies in the upcoming IDEF25 Exhibition that will be held in stanbul on July 22-27, 2025.

Cooperation in the field of Research and Innovation

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the level of cooperation in the field of science and technology development. Building upon existing frameworks of cooperation established during the 9th meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee, the two sides aspire to continue working on developing key technologies together and upgrade their production capabilities with integrated production solutions.

As an additional step in this regard, the two sides expressed their desire to convene an Industrial Integration Forum in late 2024 to lay the foundations of a structured approach to enhanced cooperation in key enabling technologies as well as strategic sectors.

Security Cooperation

Both sides expressed their will to increase their cooperation in the field of law enforcement training, security and required fields in accordance with the agreement "Security Cooperation Protocol in Education and Training" signed on December 2, 2015 and "Agreement of Security Cooperation" signed on December 25, 2001. Furthermore, the two countries will jointly organize meetings for the purpose of exchanging knowledge, supporting training programs and projects.

In this regard, Qatar and Turkiye may conduct short and long term programs and projects for providing support in areas of security such as (training, technical support and assistance, etc.) through the points of contact and the international cooperation department in the Ministry of Interior in the State of Qatar, and its counterpart in the Republic of Turkiye, and through the bilateral meetings of the joint Qatari Turkish Security Committee, with the aim of sharing experience, enhancing institutional and policing capacities of the Police Organizations.

Development, Humanitarian and Relief Cooperation

The Turkish side, as the host of the Fourth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC4) in 2011, commended all efforts made by the State of Qatar in hosting the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), which was held in Doha between March 5-9, 2023 and its financial contribution amounting to 60 million USD, of which $10m is allocated to support the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action and $50 million to help build resilience in LDC countries.

The Conference provided a valuable opportunity to discuss and build effective plans and partnerships that would help the least developed countries overcome the challenges they face, meet their needs and priorities, support its efforts in realizing the right to development, and achieving sustainable development goals over the next decade.

Qatar and Turkiye, as co-Chairs of the Group of Friends of the LDCs at the UN, renewed their continuous support to the sustainable development efforts of the LDCs. The State of Qatar commended the Republic of Turkiye for the United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries (UNTBLDC) since its establishment in 2018 in Turkiye. The State of Qatar expresses interest to explore opportunities to further strengthen its collaboration with the UNTBLDC in line with the Doha Programme of Action.

Disaster Management

Recognizing the importance of cooperation in the field of humanitarian relief, the two sides have decided to further enhance the existing collaboration in this area. In this regard, the two countries have agreed to sign an agreement establishing an effective framework for cooperation in humanitarian assistance and relief activities for third countries in need.

Two sides reaffirmed the significance of providing safe, uninterrupted and continuous supply of humanitarian aid to those in need in third countries.

Environment and Climate Change

The two sides recognized the critical importance of addressing environmental challenges and combating climate change, prioritizing these issues in their national policies.

Both sides expressed their will to enhance their cooperation to preserve the environment and to combat climate change especially on a bilateral basis as well as on international platforms, without affecting the rights and obligations from conventions any side is a party of.

Both countries emphasized the importance of sustainable practices and are dedicated to promoting joint initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and enhancing climate resilience.

Both sides agreed to collaborate closely on promoting environmental sustainability initiatives and practices to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, fostering innovation and resource efficiency, including the Zero Waste Initiative.

Regional and International Issues

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the high-level dialogue, cooperation and coordination on regional and international issues.

The two sides expressed mutual appreciation for each countrys active mediation efforts in promoting peace and fostering reconciliation in some of the worlds persistent and complex conflicts, as well as their effective leadership in other initiatives aimed at achieving these objectives. They expressed dedication in deepening dialogue in this crucial area, committing to advance bilateral cooperation through sustained consultations and active mediation to address shared challenges.

The two sides expressed deep concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and condemned indiscriminate targeting of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank including East Jerusalem, called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza as well as full compliance with international law, and all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, and reiterated their commitment for the independence of the State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al-Quds as its capital to ensure a just and lasting settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-State solution.

Qatar and Turkiye condemned the illegal Israeli occupations measures aimed at undermining the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA); reaffirmed the mandate granted to UNRWA by the United Nations, and the need to continue its role and responsibilities, which represent maximum political and humanitarian priority and constitute an element of stability in the region; called for providing unwavering support to the UNRWA to enable it to continue providing essential services to the State of Palestine refugees, especially in light of the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar and Turkiye condemned Israels violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon by launching a ground offensive, which resulted in displacing more than one million people. Both sides affirmed full solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon and held Israel accountable for this dangerous escalation that threatens Lebanese security and stability.

The two countries stressed the need for Israel to end the attacks immediately and withdraw from the Lebanese territory for the prevention of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, underlined the importance of implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006), and expressed grave concern on the deliberate attacks against UNIFIL by the Israeli armed forces.

Qatar and Turkiye emphasized the importance of coordinating their efforts in order to prevent the spreading of violence in the region and to achieve a lasting and sustainable solution to the conflict in Syria in accordance with UNSCR 2254.

They underlined the importance of fighting terrorism in its all forms and manifestations in Syria.

They called for the international community to preserve the budget for humanitarian relief assistance to Syria, considering the wave of migration from Lebanon to Syria.

The two sides emphasized Iraqs strategic importance for the security, stability and prosperity of our region, and reiterated their support to the Iraqi Government in its efforts towards development, reconstruction and reintegration with the region. In this context, Qatar and Turkiye underlined the significance of Iraqs Development Road Project. The two countries also expressed their solidarity with, and support to, Iraq in its fight against terrorism, first and foremost against PKK and DEASH terrorist organizations, which pose a threat to the stability and security of not only Iraq but also of the entire region.

The two sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya. They underscored their common will to join hands in support of a UN facilitated Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process.

Both sides also noted the importance they attach to the continuation and reinforcing of the calm on the ground that is deemed essential for the continuation of the political process, as well as the stability and security of Libya. They reiterated the importance of holding free, fair and nationwide parliamentary and presidential elections with broadest participation possible, in order to ensure permanent stability in Libya.

The Committee stressed the importance of preserving Yemen's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity and reiterated support for diplomatic efforts to help end the conflict in Yemen and reach a lasting political settlement. The Parties expressed concern for the negative repercussions of the developments in the Middle East on Yemen; urged all parties to continue constructive engagement with the UN-led diplomatic efforts and work towards a lasting truce and political process that would end the war through national reconciliation and dialogue on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions, including 2216 (2015), GCC initiative and its implementation mechanism, and the outcomes of the Yemen Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference; and called on the international community to increase its support for peace efforts.

Qatar and Turkiye reaffirmed their commitment to promoting stability in Afghanistan. They emphasized the importance of respecting fundamental rights and inclusive governance and also highlighted the need for coordinated engagement with Afghanistan, as well as the continuation of humanitarian aid and sustainable development to its people, as outlined by the Independent Assessment.

Both sides expressed support for the current mediation efforts aimed at resolving the crisis peacefully and praised ongoing diplomatic initiatives through the Jeddah Platform. They urged all Sudanese parties to fully uphold their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration for political resolution.

Qatar and Turkiye agreed on the importance of establishing peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa, as well as ensuring good neighbourly and friendly relations and mutually respecting the territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty of every nation in the region.

The two sides addressed the multiple and wide-ranging impacts of global challenges on food security, and underlined the key strategic importance of the Black Sea for the unhindered flow of food stuffs to the global markets. In this regard, the two sides paid tribute to the Black Sea Initiative, which significantly contributed to the safe export of Ukrainian grain products for almost a year until it was terminated last July.

The sides also underlined the need for a new framework to ensure safe commercial navigation in the Black Sea.

The two sides stressed the need to reach a just, lasting, sustainable and mutually acceptable settlement on the Cyprus issue based on the realities on the Island; cognizant of the fact that the current threats to the security and stability of our common geography hold the potential to provide more fertile ground for terrorist organizations to expand their footprint, the two sides affirm their commitment to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts to prevent all forms and manifestations of terrorism including PKK, YPG, DAESH, FETO and their affiliates.

The two sides underscored the importance of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) as a critical tool in promoting greater understanding and respect among cultures and religions and in combatting xenophobia and intolerance along with various forms and manifestations of racism and discrimination including Islamophobia. The two sides renewed their commitment to support efforts to further strengthen the UNAOC.

Turkish side commended the Qatari side for the successful organization of the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit on October 2-3, 2024 in Doha, Qatar, to which Minister of Sport Osman Askin Bak attended from Turkiye.

Appreciating the partnership between the Doha Forum and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, both sides expressed their common desire to expand cooperation.

The two sides commended the spirit of brotherhood and understanding, and the sincere will that prevailed in the Committee meeting, which reflected the depth and strength of their strategic relation and agreed to continue to closely follow up on implementation of the recommendations made, and decisions taken, by the Supreme Strategic Committee.

Qatar and Turkiye agreed to hold the eleventh session of the Supreme Strategic Committee in the State of Qatar in 2025 on a date to be determined through diplomatic channels.

HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, expressed his profound appreciation to HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye, for the sincere welcome and generous hospitality extended to His Highness and the delegation of the State of Qatar during their stay in Turkiye.