Trump Names Campaign Spokesperson As White House Communications Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Nov 16 (IANS) Steven Cheung, who ran US President-elect Donald Trump's relations during his campaign and was the chief spokesperson, has been appointed White House head of communications in the incoming administration.

Trump announced on Friday that Cheung "will be returning to the White House as Assistant to the President and Director of Communications".

He worked during Trump's first term as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Response in charge of dealing with challenges that arise and planning on responding to upcoming issues.

He came over to Trump's campaign as its spokesperson issuing acerbic statements.

He also addressed the media directly on behalf of Trump, as during his trial in a Manhattan court in the hush money case.

According to media reports he was in the Trump campaign inner circle with managers, Susan Wiles now appointed to Trump's chief of staff, and Chris LaCivita.

After working in campaigns of various Republicans for President and Governor, he honed his verbal pugilistics at the Ultimate Fighting Championship, a mixed martial arts promoter, where he was the communications director.

Cheung joined Trump's campaign for the Republican nomination in 2016 as the director of rapid response and moved with him to the presidential campaign and then to the White House, where he ultimately rose to the same job in 2017.

He left the White House in 2018 and started his own company that was retained by the Trump campaign for the 2020 race.

After several other assignments advising others in various races, he returned to the 2024 Trump campaign.

He spent a significant part of his time with the Trump campaign trying to put out fires sparked by his outbursts such as calling his opponents "vermin" or claiming illegal migrants "poisoned the blood of the nation".

He also issued several insulting statements, often personal, against Trump's opponents, and the media.

Trump has yet to name a Press Secretary, who will be the face of the administration addressing the daily press briefings.

Cheung's work as director of communications will be mostly away from the limelight, planning and running the media outreach, and overseeing speechwriting.