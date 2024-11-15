Nepal Exports Electricity To Bangladesh Through India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- In a major boost to regional power connectivity, Nepal exported electricity to Bangladesh through the Indian power grid for the first time on Friday.

The Indian of External Affairs said in a statement that Indian Power and and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Adviser of Bangladesh Ministry of Power, and Mineral Resources Fouzul Kabir Khan and Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation of Nepal Dipak Khadka jointly inaugurated through a virtual event the electricity export from Nepal there by operationalising a tripartite arrangement.

"This historic occasion marks the first trilateral power transaction which has been carried out through the Indian grid," the statement said.

India had announced its decision to facilitate the first trilateral power transaction from Nepal to Bangladesh, through Indian grid with an export of upto 40 MW of power during the visit of former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal to India in June 2023.

"During the visit, both sides had expressed their commitment towards greater sub-regional cooperation, including in the energy sector, which would lead to increased inter-linkages between the economies for mutual benefit of all stakeholders," the statement added.

In follow up to this pledge, the National Thermal Power Corporation Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, Nepal Electricity Authority and Bangladesh Power Development Board inked a tripartite power sales agreement between on 3rd October 2024 in Kathmandu.

"The start of this power flow from Nepal to Bangladesh through India is expected to boost sub-regional connectivity in the power sector," the ministry further said. (end)

