Cong Leaders Have No Right To 'Misinterpret' J & K Assembly Resolution On Special Status: NC MP Ruhullah

The NC leader, who is an MP from Srinagar, was reacting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on the return of Article 370 during a press conference in Pune on Thursday.

“No INC president or JKPCC president has a right to misinterpret the resolution passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly in the last session,” Mehdi said in a post on X.

Kharge had said,“Amit Shah, in his poll rallies, accuses the Congress of spreading lies. (But) He (himself) is saying the Congress wants to bring back Article 370 (in J&K). Tell me, who said that and when?

“You are raking up an issue. If it (resolution to repeal Article 370) had been already passed in Parliament, why are you raking up the issue again? It means you want to keep the issue alive to divide. If you want to say this, go to Kashmir and say it. Elections are over in Kashmir,” the Congress president had said.

Mehdi said the purpose of the resolution passed by the assembly was to express the people's disapproval of all the amendments and unconstitutional abrogation of the“guaranteed (special) status of J&K” from the year 1953 to 2019.

“This resolution calls for the return or all the guarantees in their original shape and form as was operational before 1953 including Art 370 and 35A. Let alone JKPCC or any other entity,” he said.

“Even if anyone from within @JKNC_ tries to misinterpret the resolution otherwise and against the wishes of the people, will be rejected and pushed by the people to a corner of irrelevance as the allies of BJP were in the last election,” Mehdi added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on November 6 passed a resolution urging the Centre to initiate a dialogue with elected representatives of the Union Territory for the restoration of special status.

