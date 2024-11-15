Srinagar Bypass Accident: Who's To Blame? Teen Deaths Spark Outrage

The CCTV footage of the incident is being circulated widely on social platforms.

The 17-year-old boys, Hamaad and Aseem Sofi died in the accident while two others - one of them critically - injured, leaving their families devastated.

The incident has sparked a larger debate about who is to blame? Was it a moment of parental lapse that allowed the children to wander into harm's way? Or does the onus lie with local authorities for failing to implement basic road safety measures?

A social media user, Tahir Peerzada, whose son was a friend of one of the teenagers, said“Children are losing their lives on the streets of Srinagar every day due to reckless driving, while enforcement agencies are doing little to control this menace! Let that sink in”.

“Parents are equally responsible for allowing their children to drive without a license, proper training, or supervision!” he added.

Peerzada said there are capable city traffic and police chiefs who could curb this chaos if given the necessary support and manpower.

Society Has Failed Us: SSP Traffic

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic, Srinagar City, Muzaffar Shah acknowledged the growing concern, stating,“The society has failed us. We were expecting more responsibility from parents and society at large, but both have failed.”

“All four children in the vehicle were studying at a particular school. The important issue is how the parents allowed access to the four wheeler if the boys are minors? That is the biggest question. Had there been no access, this unfortunate accident would not have happened,” he said.

The SSP Traffic said the prime responsibility is of parents because if the child is a minor and has no driving license, he should not have been given access to a two or four wheeler.

“The (CCTV) footage shows they were speeding. Had there been no speeding, maybe evasive action by them could have given them a chance, and saved them,” Shah said.

“We have been seizing the vehicles driven by minors and counsel them. But, there are over five lakh vehicles driving in the city, so it is not possible to counsel or talk to or act against every road user,” he added.

The police has been continuously making efforts, including through social media, to appeal the parents not to give access to vehicles to the minors, Shah said.

He also held schools responsible for allowing minors to come in two-wheelers or four-wheelers.

“It has to be a cooperative, collaborative effort from parents, schools and Traffic Police, we have to work on the single page to stop this,” the SSP Traffic said.

'Stop Underage Driving'

The incident has sent shockwaves across Kashmir, sparking widespread outrage and calls for stricter measures against underage driving. Political leaders cutting across political divides, law enforcement officials and civil society members have expressed their grief while

calling for strict action on underage driving in Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, voicing his concern over the alarming rise in road accidents, also called for parental caution and government intervention:

“Each day, we hear about traffic accidents claiming precious lives. Just yesterday, two young boys tragically lost their lives, and a third is battling for his life. Parents must be wary of granting their children access to bikes and cars that they speed on, endangering their own lives and others.” Mirwaiz said at Jamia Masjid.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said our road sense shows no sign of improving.

“Heart breaking visuals. This accident claimed previous young lives & has had a devastating impact on their families. My heart goes out to the families of the boys killed in this tragic accident. May Allah grant them place in Jannat,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

In his post he said that“Our cars get quicker, our roads get better but our road sense shows no sign of improving. Speed thrills but it kills with no remorse. Traffic rules are there for a reason, they keep us safe but only if we follow them.”

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said the rise in road accidents, especially those caused by careless driving, is deeply concerning, and sought a complete ban on underage driving.

“It is heartbreaking to see photographs of the young boys who lost their lives in recent accidents in Lawaypora and Tengapora, leaving their families, especially their parents, devastated. Authorities must enforce strict measures to prevent reckless driving, stunts, and underage driving, Bukhari said in a post on X.

“Strict action against traffic violators, a complete ban on underage driving, and a comprehensive awareness campaign are urgently needed,” Bukhari said.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson, Inam Un Nabi, while expressing condolences to the families, appealed to parents to avoid giving vehicles to teenagers.

“We lost two young lives in a tragic accident at Tengpora Byepass Srinagar. Dreams were shattered and families left broken. These were students with bright futures but a moment on the road changed everything forever,” Nabi said in a post on X.

“Let's remember that sometimes, saying NO is the greatest act of love. Avoid giving vehicles to teenagers who may not yet understand the weight of responsibility that comes with driving. Let's prevent more families from facing this unbearable pain. Together, we can keep our children safe. Let their journeys be long and filled with promise, not cut short by preventable tragedies,” he said.

A Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services Officer Zeeshan Khan said the tragic accident is a harsh reminder for parents to be responsible.

“Let's ensure our children, under 18, are not given access to vehicles. Let parents learn from this and be careful. Prayers for those lost in this devastating incident,” Khan said in a post on X.

Ayjaz Wani, a user on X, asked the Traffic Police to ensure that now onwards parents are arrested according to law if minors are seen or captured driving cars or bikes all over Kashmir.

“The tragic Tengpora accident should be an eye opener for parents,” Wani said in a post on X.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has vowed to take stringent action against negligent parents under Section 199A which holds guardians accountable for allowing minors to drive.

Notably, under the Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998, if an offencet has been committed by a juvenile, the guardian of such juvenile or the owner of the motor vehicle shall be deemed to be guilty of the contravention and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly.

“Such guardian or owner shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with a fine of twenty-five thousand rupees,” the act reads.

'A Threat To Public Safety'

Socio-environmental activist Amjid Rizvi stressed the importance of immediate intervention, saying:“Road accidents have become a major problem in Kashmir in recent times, posing a serious threat to public safety. It is crucial for authorities to implement effective measures such as enhanced education on road safety, stricter enforcement of traffic rules, improved infrastructure, and better access to driving training programs for young individuals.”

He urged the government and society to take swift action to prevent further loss of life.

'Legal & Societal Responsibility'

Reacting to the tragic accidents that claimed multiple lives in road accidents, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir said he has recommended invoking Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which prescribes up to 3 years of imprisonment for parents or guardians who allow minors to drive.

“This incident highlights a gap in both parenting and schooling, which play pivotal roles in shaping responsible behaviour,” the RTO said. He called for collective efforts from parents, schools, and authorities to instill a culture of road safety and respect for laws.

“While we at RTO will invoke the compoundable Sections of law like we have done in all such cases in past, this case will be recommended for invoking Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act which prescribes imprisonment of erring parents up to three years, awarded by judicial courts,” the officer added.

The RTO stressed that beyond legal enforcement, parents must play a proactive role in ensuring minors do not access vehicles, while schools should inculcate a deeper respect for laws among students.

“We call upon parents to prevent minors from accessing vehicles and commit to intensifying enforcement to avoid such devastating incidents in the future. Let us work together to protect our children and uphold road safety for all,” the RTO Kashmir appealed.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now