Japan Govt To Invest Over USD 33 Bn In India Next Five Years: Consul General Nakane

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 15 (KNN) At the second edition of the India-Japan Business Summit (IJBS) held in Bengaluru on November 14, Nakane Tsutomu, Consul General of Japan, announced that the Japanese would invest a substantial 5 trillion yen (approximately USD 33 billion) in India through investments and loans over the next five years.

This commitment marks a significant step in the deepening economic partnership between the two countries, which have mutually benefited from their collaboration over the last decade.

The relationship between India and Japan has flourished in various sectors, ranging from infrastructure development to technology and industrial cooperation.

Tsutomu emphasised that Japan's strategic focus is on strengthening this partnership, underpinned by its extensive financial support aimed at fostering India's economic growth.

During the summit, Gunjan Krishna, the Commissioner for Industrial Development & Director of Industries & Commerce, highlighted the increasing presence of Japanese companies in India, particularly in Karnataka. The influx of Japanese businesses has led to a surge in demand for industrial space.

To accommodate this growth, the state government is planning to develop a new Japanese industrial park in Vasanthanarasapura, located along the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

This initiative aims to bolster Japan's industrial footprint in India while providing ample space for new and existing ventures.

Krishna also extended an invitation to Japanese companies to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2025, scheduled for February 12-14, 2025.

The event will serve as a major platform for thought leadership and collaboration between industry and government, focusing particularly on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

The growing economic ties between India and Japan signal a promising future of collaboration, where both nations stand to gain from mutual investment, industrial growth, and technological exchange.

