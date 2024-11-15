Groundbreaking Study Links Urban Environment With Brain Development, Cognition And Mental Health Using Satellite Imagery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



(GSU) and leading researchers from major universities worldwide, has published a pioneering study in Nature Mental Health. This groundbreaking research, titled "Urban-Satellite Estimates in the ABCD Study: Linking Neuroimaging and Mental to Satellite Imagery Measurements of Macro Environmental Factors", represents a significant leap forward in understanding how environmental factors impact mental health, cognition and brain development .

Fig. 3: Spatial distribution of the NDVI (percent NDVI above 0.2), NDWI (percent NDWI above 0.3) and NDBI within the UrbanSat dataset. Source: Goldblatt et al., Nature Mental Health

Fig. 4: Summary of satellite variables and default mode components included in the analysis. Source: Goldblatt et al., Nature Mental Health

The study analyzed data from 11,800 children across twenty-one U.S. cities, utilizing satellite-derived environmental indicators to explore the relationship between urban environments and mental health. By linking satellite data to the residential addresses of participants in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study-the largest ongoing U.S. study on adolescent brain development- the research team examined how various aspects of the physical environment influence brain function, cognition, and mental health outcomes in children aged 9 to 10 . Collaborating closely with the ABCD team, the researchers integrated satellite data with individual addresses, releasing this information as part of ABCD Data Release 5.0. This integration enables the research community to address critical questions regarding the connection between the environment and mental health.

The researchers analyzed satellite-based observations, examining various land cover and land use types-including proximity to vegetation, forests, agricultural land, built-up areas, and bodies of water-as well as exposure to nighttime lights. This comprehensive analysis provided insights into how these macro-environmental factors relate to cognitive and brain functions and mental health .

The study revealed a strong relationship between environmental indicators captured by satellites-such as the density of the built environment, land use patterns, and nighttime light intensity-and the population's socioeconomic status . Specifically, higher levels of parental education and household income were significantly and negatively correlated with built-up land and nighttime lights while showing a positive correlation with measures of vegetation.

The study also revealed intriguing relationships between urban living conditions and variations in brain function and cognition, independent of socioeconomic status. Specifically, as observed via satellite, a higher built-up land index was negatively associated with overall cognitive ability. Additionally, increased nighttime light emissions from urban areas were linked to alterations in the functional connectivity of specific brain regions.

Dr. Ran Goldblatt, a lead author from New Light Technologies, noted that while previous studies have consistently shown significant links between land cover and land use patterns and mental disorders, they often assessed individual urban environmental factors in isolation. The ABCD dataset offers a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the complex associations between various indicators of urban environments and mental health . This comprehensive dataset enables the observation of dynamic environmental changes and their impact on mental health over time, facilitating the identification of targeted interventions to enhance mental well-being across diverse communities.

Distinguished University Professor Vince Calhoun

of Georgia State University (GSU) emphasizes that the ABCD dataset's precise, objective measurements of environmental factors-such as green spaces, urban density, and water bodies-enhance our understanding of how physical surroundings influence brain activity through complex physiological, psychological, and social processes. Distinct environmental features can affect the extent and patterns of the brain's gray and white matter and its functional network connectivity. Environmental influences on brain and cognitive development during adolescence are increasingly recognized as multidimensional and dynamic according to Associate Professor Jingyu Liu of Georgia State University. This understanding is expected to drive more investigations in the near future.

The findings of this groundbreaking study underscore the significant impact of urban environments on mental health, particularly during the critical periods of childhood and adolescence when environmental factors can shape cognitive and behavioral development. This research represents a crucial step toward developing informed, targeted interventions and policies to promote mental well-being in urban settings . It also highlights the necessity for comprehensive, real-world environmental measures that capture the complexity of urban living and its potential effects on mental health.

