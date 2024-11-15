Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,520 In Past Day
Date
11/15/2024 2:10:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces incurred approximately 717,590 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and November 15, 2024, with 1,520 soldiers reported killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces shared the update in a facebook post , according to Ukrinform.
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,330 (+11) Russian tanks, 18,968 (+21) armored fighting vehicles, 20,492 (+20) artillery systems, 1,252 multiple rocket launchers, 999 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,641 (+1) cruise missiles. Additionally, Russian forces have lost 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,886 (+34) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 29,167 (+77) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,645 (+16) units of specialized equipment.
These figures on Russian losses are updated regularly.
Read also:
UK at OSCE says peace in Ukraine must be just and based on UN Charter
MENAFN15112024000193011044ID1108889256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.