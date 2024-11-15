WISH Report Moots Framework For Tackling Childhood Obesity In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A research report by the World Innovation Summit for Innovation (WISH), the global initiative of Qatar Foundation provides a comprehensive plan to contain obesity in children in Qatar through a multisectoral approach.

Titled 'Childhood Obesity in Qatar National policy proposal through multisectoral approaches,' the report prepared by a team of leading officials and researchers in Qatar, highlights the challenges in containing childhood obesity and the need for joint efforts to counter it.

The report assumes more significance as the county recently launched an action plan to tackle obesity, diabetes and modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular diseases at WISH 2024, which concluded in Doha Thursday.

The policy report covers the mechanisms within the wider context of a recommended bespoke multisectoral model to address childhood obesity in Qatar. The report also makes policy recommendations to guide the development of effective interventions that promote healthy behaviours and lifestyles

The recommendations point to policy framework in areas such as: Food and nutrition; Health sector practices; Built environment; School settings; Family and community; and First 1,000 days of an infant.

Typically, prevention and promotion policies in the health sector cover four main mechanisms: Fiscal measures such as taxes and subsidies; Laws and regulations as well as community engagement and informative education campaigns.

Among the recommendations in Food and nutrition sector is the development of a framework for front-of-package labelling for Qatar that adopts a nutrient-specific warning system, and mandate its application. It also suggests to set guidelines to control and limit advertising of unhealthy food and beverages across all platforms targeting young children and adolescents.

The report recommends developing guidelines for food product placement in physical outlets and digital platforms, giving prominence to healthy options and limiting unhealthy food within children's reach.

Other recommendations are to continue communicating the updated Qatar National Dietary Guidelines and develop advocacy programmes; evaluate impact of existing excise tax policy in Qatar and explore its expansion based on recommendations from Ministry of Public Health and explore mechanisms to make healthy food more affordable, including fruits and vegetables.

Among the health sector practices the report looks at building on existing multistakeholder task forces and working groups to support with evidence-based guideline development and 'good practice' obesity prevention, screening, and treatment. It also points to expanding obesity treatment services and enhance integration with primary health service providers among others.

Other major recommendations are to adopt and implement the Open Space Recreation and Sports Facilities Development Guidelines that encourage physical activity for everyone, irrespective of gender or ability; improve School Canteen Guidelines and promote their adoption by all schools and enhance screening for maternal obesity to identify women, and at-risk neonates, for education and close monitoring.

