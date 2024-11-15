Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra)-- The highest recorded temperatures for today are somewhat above average. The weather is at ease in most places, warm in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with sporadic clouds visible in the Kingdom's sky and moderate northwesterly winds, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.As for tomorrow, a dip in temperature is expected, with mostly mild weather and warm temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There will be sporadic clouds and moderate northwesterly breezes.Sunday's weather is expected to be pleasant in most places and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-lying clouds will be present, and moderate-speed winds from the southwest will be prevalent.Temperatures will dip a little on Monday, and the Kingdom's north and center will see partly overcast to cloudy weather at times. Showers are predicted in the Kingdom's north and in some areas of the center.Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 22 degrees Celsius and a low of 10 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will stand at 27 degrees, sliding to 16 degrees at night.