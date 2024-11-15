Qatar Participates In Regional Conference Ahead Of Global Disability Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The State of Qatar, represented by a delegation from the of Social Development and Family, participated in the regional preparatory for the 2025 Global Disability Summit.

The event was held in Amman, Jordan, and attended by ministers, officials, representatives of international organizations, relevant agencies, civil society institutions, academics, experts, and activists concerned with the rights of persons with disabilities.

The conference aimed to exchange experiences and practices to improve the lives of persons with disabilities across all aspects of life and to support the formulation of effective and impactful commitments ahead of the Global Disability Summit, which will take place in Berlin next year. The summit is co-organized by Jordan, Germany, and the International Disability Alliance to promote advocacy and implementation of these commitments.

Held over two days, the conference featured multiple discussion sessions addressing key issues related to the rights of persons with disabilities, with the goal of presenting concrete commitments at the upcoming summit.

Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh emphasized that the conference sends a humanitarian, educational, and informative message about the rights of persons with disabilities. She noted that the Arab League places this issue among its top priorities.

Meanwhile, UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan Sheri Anderson stressed the importance of highlighting the harsh realities of humanitarian work amid the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

She emphasized the need to focus on the overlooked suffering of persons with disabilities and their families and to reveal the long-term consequences for local communities and society as a whole when their needs are not met.