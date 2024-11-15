US President-Elect Pledges To End Wars In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President-elect Donald has vowed to build a strong military and bring an end to wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

In his first major address since winning the presidential race last week, Trump spoke at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, asserting, "We need to restore our greatness as a low-tax nation with a powerful military. Weve done it before, and we will do it again," while also criticizing the substantial spending in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021.

Trump also promised to work toward ending conflicts in the Middle East, Russia, and Ukraine, stating that "this has to stop."

The president-elect praised his recent appointments in health, justice, and defense departments, as well as the Department of Government Efficiency, which he has entrusted to businessman Elon Musk.

Trump assigned Musk to propose strategies for reducing federal government spending, including a possible downsizing within the Department of Defense.

Last week, Trump secured the presidential election by defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, returning to the White House for another term.

MENAFN15112024000067011011ID1108890932