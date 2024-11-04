Deribit And Signalplus Launch $200,000 Winter Trading Competition

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Panama City, Panama, November 4th, 2024, Chainwire

Deribit , the world's premier and options exchange, in partnership with SignalPlus, a leading options trading dashboard and analytics hub, is excited to unveil the second edition of the Winter Trading Competition 2024 .

This year's competition offers participants a $200,000 prize pool, along with various prizes such as iPhones, PlayStation 5s, and other rewards. Additionally, participants will benefit from valuable learning opportunities and insightful trading sessions designed to enhance their skills and strategies, making this the biggest and most rewarding crypto trading contest of the year.

The Winter Trading Competition 2024 is open to all retail participants who utilize their Deribit accounts to trade cryptocurrency options, futures and spot on the SignalPlus platform . Registrations are open and will remain open until December 9th 2024 . The competition begins today November 4th to December 9th, 2024 , spanning 35 days of intense trading action.

US Election Registration Bonus As an added incentive, traders who register by November 5 will receive a US Election Option, available as part of a limited-time bonus. Registrations remain open until December 9, 2024.

Competition Highlights:



Prizes and Rewards : Compete in both individual and team categories, with special bonuses for team leaders and daily prize draws.

Referral Program: Up to 10,000 USDC in rewards is available through a referral program for inviting others to register and trade on

Sign-Up Incentives : Bonuses are available for all registrations, first trades, and inviting friends, with participants eligible for prizes that range from cash rewards to tech products.

Luxury and Variety: Participants have the chance to win various rewards, including iPhone 16s, iPads, Apple Watches, cash prizes in USDC, and travel to Thailand.

Prestigious Recognition: Top individual winners will earn honorary certificates, while winning teams will take home trophies. Learning opportunities: Participants will also gain access to six master-level options AMAs (Ask Me Anything sessions) and Deribit's product training hosted by industry experts, available absolutely free. These sessions are designed to elevate trading skills.

Competition Rules and Rewards:



Individual Race: Individual participants will compete through semi-final and final stages, with prizes awarded to the top 35 traders. The highest-ranking trader will earn up to 5,000 USDC .

Team Contest: The top five teams will win prizes ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 USDC . Additionally, each day for 35 days, one team member will win a luxurious trip to Thailand.

Daily Draws: For 35 consecutive days, 111 lucky participants will win cash rewards daily.

Daily Lucky Ranks: Every day, 9 special traders will receive prizes ranging from 10 to 300 USDC . Extra Incentives: Over 10,000 bonus prizes are available for registering, inviting friends, and making your first trade – the rewards keep flowing!

Key Details:



Prize Pool: 200,000 USDC.

Registration Period: October 23rd – December 9th, 2024.

Competition Period: November 4th – December 9th, 2024. Registration Link:

Seize the opportunity to compete with top traders globally and start your journey toward exciting prizes today!

About Deribit

Deribit is a centralized, institutional-grade crypto derivatives exchange for options and futures trading. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, Deribit offers instantaneous price discovery, low-latency trading, advanced risk mitigation services, and deep liquidity through a network of top-tier market makers. Led by a team with decades of experience in options trading across all markets, Deribit facilitates a significant majority of all crypto options trading and adheres to robust proof of assets and liabilities procedures to ensure the highest standards.

For more information: Official Website | Twitter | Linkedin | Telegram

About SignalPlus

SignalPlus provides a world-class options trading dashboard that covers risk tracking, profit/loss attribution, strike and theta analysis. Users can execute multi-legged orders with embedded algorithms to minimize slippage and conduct in-depth profit/loss and exposure assessments using simulation tools and scenario analysis. SignalPlus also automates delta hedging across varying market conditions and offers real-time trade notifications through Telegram, empowering traders with the insights and tools needed for successful trading.