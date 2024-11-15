Thousands Join World Diabetes Day Walkathon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nearly 15,000 Qatar residents came together Friday to raise awareness about during the 18th annual walkathon organised by Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) at Aspire Park.

The event marked World Diabetes Day, under this year's slogan 'Diabetes and Well-being'. The aim was to spread awareness about diabetes and recognise people living with diabetes in Qatar.

QDA executive director Dr Abdulla al-Hamaq said that in November, people worldwide participate in walkathons to mark World Diabetes Day. "Through the walkathon and other events during the day, we took important steps towards developing a wider understanding of diabetes.”

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that by 2021, about 10.5% of the adult population or 537mn people aged 20-79, live with diabetes, and nearly half of them are unaware of their condition. By 2045, the IDF predicts that one in eight adults or nearly 783mn people, will be living with diabetes, an increase of 46%.

"Therefore, our goal is to educate people and send the message that understanding diabetes is the first step toward managing and preventing it. Knowing the risks of developing diabetes or its complications, and what needs to be done, is essential for supporting prevention, early diagnosis, and timely treatment," Dr al-Hamaq added.

The events started at 2.30pm, and the walkathon began at 4pm, with a large turnout of the public wearing blue t-shirts. Families, large groups of school students, and participants representing various organisations gathered to support the walk and take part in the health awareness activities.

The event offered platforms for health education on diabetes prevention, along with free blood glucose level screenings. Both children and adults enjoyed various sports activities, visited education tents, received diabetes screenings, and took part in the "Are You at Risk for Diabetes?" test, along with many other recreational activities.

In addition to setting up its own booths, QDA partnered with major health institutions in the country, including Ministry of Public Health - Diabetes Section and Health Promotion, Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, Qatar Cancer Society, Sidra Medicine, Heart Hospital, Qatar Biomedical Research Institute, Tobacco Control center -HMC, Qatar Family and Community Medicine Society, Qatar Nursing Association, a number of private medical centers and many others.

Sports partners also participated in the walk, with the Qatar Sports for All Federation offering a variety of activities, including stretching exercises, archery, self-defence, and many other fun sports. The Qatar Women's Sports Committee entertained the audience with basketball and other sports, while the Qatar Chess Federation set up a large chessboard. Paris Saint-Germain Academy Qatar joined the event. Al-Rami Club offered a fun activity for attendees through a moving shooting field.

Before the walk, Dr al-Hamaq gave a speech, followed by the Qatar National Anthem and a performance by the Qatar Armed Forces Band. In his closing remarks, Dr al-Hamaq thanked all the partners and participants for their attendance and support, which played a significant role in the success of the walk. He urged everyone to prioritise the quality of life for people living with diabetes.

