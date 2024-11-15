Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea
Date
11/15/2024 2:02:31 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be moderate with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will see some clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 28 KT, gusting to 24 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft; while offshore will be 4 - 6 ft, rising to 8 ft at times.
Visibility inshore and offshore will bee 5 - 10 km.
MENAFN15112024000067011011ID1108890933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.