Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be moderate with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see some clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 28 KT, gusting to 24 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft; while offshore will be 4 - 6 ft, rising to 8 ft at times.

Visibility inshore and offshore will bee 5 - 10 km.

