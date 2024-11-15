Slovenia Sends Relief Plane To Gazana
Date
11/15/2024 2:02:36 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra)--As part of the land convoys to the Gaza population, the Republic of Slovenia sent a relief aid plane to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).
The aircraft is part of Jordan's efforts to help the people in Gaza, according to a statement released by the JHCO, on Friday.
Saso Podlesnik, the Republic of Slovenia's ambassador to Jordan, and Ali Murad, the Honorary Slovenian Consul in Amman, were present at the reception.
MENAFN15112024000117011021ID1108890934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.