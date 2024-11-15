Slovenia Sends Relief Plane To Gazana

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra)--As part of the land convoys to the Gaza population, the Republic of Slovenia sent a relief aid plane to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).The aircraft is part of Jordan's efforts to help the people in Gaza, according to a statement released by the JHCO, on Friday.Saso Podlesnik, the Republic of Slovenia's ambassador to Jordan, and Ali Murad, the Honorary Slovenian Consul in Amman, were present at the reception.