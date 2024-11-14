Currencynewsbreaks Noble Capital Markets, Stocktwits Partnership To Launch At Noblecon20

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”), a full-service SEC / FINRA-registered broker-dealer dedicated exclusively to serving public and private middle companies and their investors, together with Stocktwits, the world's leading social for investors and traders, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration, which brings together the unique strengths of both companies to amplify value for clients and subscribers, will launch at

NobleCon20 , Noble's 20th annual emerging growth equity conference, and extend into 2025 and beyond.

Under the partnership, Stocktwits will serve as the exclusive social media partner for NobleCon20, leveraging its extensive community to elevate the reach of presenting companies. Stocktwits will promote company sessions and Q&As through targeted ads and push notifications, ensuring broader exposure to its 10 million users. This is expected to significantly boost visibility for NobleCon's presenting companies, connecting them to a larger audience and increasing engagement with potential investors.

To view the full press release, visit



About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. Noble delivers middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About CurrencyNewsWire

CurrencyNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers:

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies.

CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CurrencyNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

CurrencyNewsWire

is powered by

IBN