Tene Nicole Creative Agency Ready To Empower, Inspire, And Celebrate During 2024 6Th Annual Pow(H)Er Experience + Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L-R (Kimberly "Lil Kim" Jones, 2024 Pow(H)er Woman of the Year, and Nate Burleson, 2024 Power(H)im Man of the Year)

Kimberly“Lil Kim” Jones will receive the Pow(H)er Woman of the Year Award alongside Nate Burleson, who will receive the inaugural Power(H)im Award

- Nikkia McClain, CEO of Tene Nicole and Support Your GirlfriendsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tene Nicole Creative Agency is thrilled to announce the 6th Annual Pow(H)er Experience and Awards, an empowering week of celebration honoring visionary men and women for their outstanding achievements and lasting contributions across industries.In a truly historic moment, Tene Nicole Creative Agency will launch this inspiring week with the NASDAQ Partnership Pink Pow(H)er Billboard Tower Moment on November 19, 2024. The following day, November 20, 2024, will feature the Pow(H)er Experience at Jay Suites Chelsea, a transformative day designed for entrepreneurs and small business owners, complete with expert-led sessions, dynamic networking opportunities, and hands-on workshops. But Tene Nicole Creative Agency is not stopping there! The excitement culminates in the 6th Annual Pow(H)er Awards on November 21, 2024, at Dream Hotel Downtown, NYC, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Honorees and guests will partake in an elegant evening filled with a private three-course dining experience, signature cocktails, captivating entertainment, and a momentous awards presentation. This year's 2024 honorees include:Kimberly“Lil Kim” Jones, Cultural IconNate Burleson, CBS News Television Host, NBC Football Commentator, and Former NFL football playerNit Reeder, EY Americas Markets Communications DirectorShaquanna“Ms. Business 101” Brooks, CPA & Founder of Brooks AllianceTara Robinson, CEO and Founder of the Black Heart AssociationSharene Wood, Founder & President of Wood Enterprises, 5001 FLAVORS, Harlem Haberdashery, and HH Bespoke WaterCheryl Stallings, Vice President of Global Content and Business Operations at the National Basketball Association (NBA)“The ultimate goal, of this curated awards ceremony, is to inspire every guest, including our honorees that attend! It brings me joy to see Pow(H)er grow from year one and to know we are not stopping.” - Nikkia McClain, CEO of Tene Nicole and Support Your GirlfriendsThe 6th Annual Pow(H)er Experience is made possible thanks to Grow with Google, Chase for Business, Barbados Tourism Marketing, Inc, Novartis, Diamond Mine Realty, Black Enterprise, Bexa Equity Alliance, SurviveHER, and the Black Heart Association.To register your media outlet for the NASDAQ Pow(H)er Billboard Tower Moment, click here .To register your media outlet for the 6th Annual Pow(H)er Awards, click here.For more information about Pow(H)er Awards dinner tickets, please visit .ABOUT TENÉ NÍCOLETené Nícole is a boutique, one-stop, full-service creative agency located in New Jersey. The firm maximizes its clients' exposure via an extensive network of contacts in support of their campaigns, events, goals, and initiatives. The firm delivers industry-leading media campaigns to the doorsteps of its clientele while doing its part to help create memorable experiences. Tené Nícole is a leader in its class because of its distinctive, strategic, and diverse public relations model that creates opportunities and results for its clients.###

