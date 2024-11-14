7 Weight Gain Shakes For Thin To Fit Journey

The bananas will provide you with adequate carbs and potassium, while the peanut butter contains all healthy fats and protein, which makes this shake a real winner in piling on the pounds without losing the muscle peanut butter and banana combo makes this the most classic shake for gainers.

You'll need:



one ripe banana

2 tablespoons of peanut butter

1 cup of whole milk 1 scoop of whey protein powder

Blend these ingredients in a blender and top it with honey or oats for extra calories.

2. Chocolate Avocado Shake

This shake is rich in healthy fats and antioxidants that helps with easy yet healthy weight gain. Avocados contain monounsaturated fats that contribute greatly to calorie density. In turn, the protein powder works as a healthy mass gainer and adds much-needed muscle recovery and growth.

You'll need:



half of the avocado

1 scoop chocolate protein powder 1 cup whole milk

Mix these in a blender and add honey or maple syrup to increase the sweetness.

3. Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Shake

If you love the flavor of oatmeal raisin cookies, this shake is going to be your new favorite. The slow-releasing carbs from the oats provide sustained energy while the healthy fats and protein from almond butter make it great food for muscles. This shake is also great for a hearty breakfast or recovery after your workout.

You'll need:



1⁄2 cup rolled oats

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 tbsp almond butter

1 cup whole milk 8-9 raisins

Blend all these ingredients until they smooth, add ice, and serve chill.

4. Tropical Mango Coconut Shake

Mangoes are a good source of vitamins and minerals, and it gets to be creamy with coconut milk and adds some healthy fats so one can add calories without weighing oneself down. This is a shake that helps to support building muscle and gives a fast energy which is ideal after a workout.

You'll need:



1 cup frozen mango chunks

1 cup coconut milk

1 scoop of protein powder and a tablespoon shredded coconut

Mix the ingredients and blend for 1 minute and add ice to make it refreshing.

5. Cinnamon Roll Protein Shake

This shake tastes like one but packs a real calorie punch. The slow-digesting carbs and the fiber in the oats, combined with the blood sugar regulating cinnamon, make it perfect for adding some muscle-building calories during the day.

You'll Need:



Mix in 1 scoop of protein powder

1 pinch of cinnamon powder

1 cup of whole milk

1 tablespoon of maple syrup A handful of oats

Mix the ingredients in a blender and make a creamy beverage and serve with shaved ice.

If you want to gain weight quickly, you can drink shakes made with ingredients that are rich in healthy fatty acids and calories. These ingredients include mangoes, protein powders, dried fruits, nut butters, bananas, etc. You can add a punch and healthy added calories by mixing honey and maple syrup to these shakes one today and see how you like it!

