Loyalty Trumps All Else In Picks Of Cabinet & Other Top Officials

Of 44 people who served in Donald Tump's cabinet during his first administration, only four endorsed him for the presidency in 2024. As he told influential podcaster Joe Rogan days before the election, his biggest mistake was to appoint "disloyal people ."

The president-elect clearly doesn't intend to make the same mistake this time around, from what we know of the cabinet choices and other appointments he has made so far.

Chief of staff: Susie Wiles

The first appointment to be announced by the team was not a huge surprise.

Hail to the Chief (of Staff). Photo: CNN

Trump said that Wiles had“just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history”, describing her as“tough, smart, innovative” and“universally admired and respected.”

An experienced political operator who cut her political teeth working on Ronald Reagan's campaign team in 1980, Wiles has decades of experience in Republican politics in Florida.

She masterminded Ron DeSantis's successful campaign for governor.

Wiles's relative lack of Washington experience has been spun as a virtue by people close to Trump.

They say she has no pre-existing loyalties or ties to Washington bureaucrats or insiders.

Attorney general: Matt Gaetz

In typical Trump fashion, cabinet picks have combined controversy with surprise – and none more so than Matt Gaetz as attorney general . A long-time MAGA stalwart, Gaetz has been a vocal supporter of Trump in Congress, opposing his impeachment on both occasions.

In his 14-year career in state and federal politics the 42-year-old lawyer from the Florida city of Hollywood has attracted plenty of controversy – being investigated after allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of campaign finance rules . Since being elected to Congress in 2016, Gaetz has come to represent the far-right Trump loyalist wing of the GOP.

Surprise nomination for attnrney general: Matt Gaetz. Photo: EPA-EFE/Erik S Lesser

Director of national intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

Formerly a Democrat in the House of Representatives representing Hawaii, Gabbard is another surprise pick. She was a lieutenant colonel in the National Guard. After losing the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination to Joe Biden, she left the party in October 2022 . She endorsed Trump in August this year.