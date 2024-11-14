'Ufos Are Real, Interacting With Humanity': Whistleblowers Unravel US Govt's 'Secrets', Share First-Hand Encounters

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A report on the US government's secret UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon or Unidentified flying object-UFO ) program "from a whistleblower" was released today by Representative Nancy Mace on Wednesday. The report, "Immaculate Constellation", was discussed in a Congressional hearing on the same day.

In a post on X, Mace wrote ,“If it [UAP ] doesn't exist, why are we spending taxpayer dollars on something that isn't real And if it does exist, why is it being deliberately hidden from the public?”

Is intelligent alien life darting around in space? Has the US been covering up unexplained phenomena? Were non-human "biologics" recovered? Is the US government in possession of any UAPs?

These were some of the questions the members of Congress discussed on Wednesday in a joint hearing by the House Oversight Committee subcommittees. The hearing was titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth".

Whistleblowers' BIG claims

Four experts – journalist Michael Shellenberger, Tim Gallaudet, a retired rear admiral, former NASA official Michael Gold and Luis Elizondo, a former Department of Defense official – made some shocking revelations and claims during the meeting on Wednesday.

All the four whistleblowers agreed that“any part of federal government is knowingly concealing evidence about the UAPs". Meanwhile, Gallaudet described UAPs as“non-human higher intelligence”.

1. Luis Elizondo, a former Department of Defense official, said in his opening testimony during the hearing : "Let me be clear: UAP are real" He alleged that a secretive arms race is playing out globally.

In a more than two-hour hearing, Elizondo said,“Advanced technologies not made by our government - or any other government - are monitoring sensitive military installations around the globe. Furthermore, the US is in possession of UAP technologies, as are some of our adversaries.”

He said, "Over the last decade and a half, I learned that certain UAP programs were, and are, operating without any of these elements." He added,“...excessive secrecy has led to grave misdeeds against loyal civil servants, military personnel, and the public – all to hide the fact that we are not alone in the cosmos.”

2. Tim Gallaudet, retired rear admiral, US Navy, said in his written testimony, "Confirmation that UAPs are interacting with humanity came for me in January 2015."

He described being part of a pre-deployment naval exercise off the US. East Coast that culminated in the famous "Go Fast" video, in which a Navy F/A-18 jet's sensors recorded“an unidentified object exhibiting flight and structural characteristics unlike anything in our arsenal.”

He wrote ,“I concluded that the UAP information must have been classified within a special access program managed by an intelligence agency - a compartmented program that even senior officials, including myself, were not read into.”

3. Michael Shellenberger, founder of Public, a news outlet on the Substack platform, cited President-Elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama as saying that the government has information about UAPs that it has not released.

In 2020, during a podcast with his son, Donald Trump, Jr., Trump said,“I won't talk to you about what I know about it, but it's very interesting. Shellenberger's testimony ran to some 214 pages, including a lengthy timeline of UAP reports from 1947 to 2023.

Shellenberger said, "UAP transparency is bi-partisan and critical to our national security." He said,“The US military and intelligence community are sitting on a HUGE amount of ... still [high-resolution] photos, video, other sensor information” on UAPs/UFOs.

4. Michael Gold, former NASA associate administrator of space policy and partnerships, stressed the need for government agencies and academics to "overcome the pernicious stigma that continues to impede scientific dialogue and open discussions" about unexplained phenomena.

"As the saying goes, the truth is out there," Gold said ,“we just need to be bold enough and brave enough to face it.”

Last year...

David Grusch, Ryan Graves and David Fravor - men with long careers in the military - had shared their experiences. Here's what they had said.

They were unanimous in saying that the American people deserve to know what is happening in our skies and possibly in the oceans. They were committed to truth and transparency.

1. Ryan Graves: 'Supersonic speeds, very erratic behaviour'

> Former F-18 pilot in the US Navy Ryan Graves said he experienced "advanced UAP first-hand". He said the UAP is in "our airspace and they are grossly underreported. "These sightings are nor rare of isolated, but they are routine," he said.

> Graves said part of the US government is aware of more about UAP than they let on. "Excessive classification practices keep crucial information hidden. Since 2021, all UAP videos are classified as secret or above ...," he said.

> Graves also recounted an incident with a flying object off the coast of Virginia Beach in 2014. "The object described as a dark grey or a black cube inside of a clear sphere, came within 50 feet of the lead aircraft and was estimated to be 5 to 50 feet in diameter. The mission commander terminated the flight immediately...," he recalled.

> Graves said the objects that are being seen by commercial pilots are performing manoeuvres that are unexplainable due to our current understanding of our technology and capabilities as our country's.

> How do you know some of these crafts were not US aircraft? He said, "Some of the behavior that we saw in a working area, we would see these objects being at 0.0 Mach – that's zero airspeed over certain pieces of the ground...These same objects would then accelerate to supersonic speeds...they would do so in very erratic and quick behaviour," he said. Grave claimed the UAP could remain stationary despite hurricane-force winds.

2. David Grusch: 'I know exact locations of UAPs in US possession'

> Retired Major David Grusch, who was an intelligence officer for 14 years and a member of the UAP task force, told the House Oversight Committee's national security sub-committee that he had been denied access to some government UFO programs

> "I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program, to which I was denied access to those additional read-on when I requested it," he said.

> To a question about whether the US government is in possession of any UAPs, Grusch said, "Absolutely, based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years." He said he knows the "exact locations of UAPs in US possession. "Those locations were provided to the inspector General and intelligence committees... "

> Do you have any personal knowledge of people who've been harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal this extraterrestrial technology? "Yes," Grusch said.

> Grusch also alleged that the US has retrieved "non-human" biological matter from the pilots of the crafts, adding, "That was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the [UAP] program I talked to, that are currently still on the program."

> Later during the discusion, Grusch said he knows multiple colleagues who got physically injured buy both – UAPs and people within the federal government. He refused to share specific details but said, "at least the activity that I personally witnessed...myself and my wife was very disturbing."

3. David Fravor: 'Flying Tic Tac'

> David Fravor, a retired commander in United States Navy, offered the panel his own eerie account of a UAP encounter that was captured on video in 2004. (The Pentagon had released the video to the public in 2020.).

> Fravor said he was being flabbergasted when he and three other service members saw a white "Tic Tac"-shaped flying object emerge over the San Diego coast in California.

> "There were no rotors, no rotor wash, or any visible flight control surfaces like wings," he said of the UAP....it rapidly accelerated in front of us and disappeared," he said while informing us that the "thing" was travelling at 60 miles in less than a minute.

> Describing the "Tic-Tac," Fravor said it was "perfectly white, smooth, [had] no windows...no seems" and no wings. He said that the "Tic-Tac" UAP defied the laws of physics. He said this "flying Tic Tac" defied current material science and hence, can't be a product of any other nation

> Fravor said UAPs can be a potential threat to the national security. "The technology that we faced was far superior than anything that we had," Fravor said. "I'm not a UFO fanatic. But what we saw with four sets of eyes - we have nothing close to it. It was incredible technology," he added. "It was amazing to see. I told my buddy I wanted to fly it...it's just an incredible technology," he said.

All three whistleblowers agreed that these UAPS could be testing the vulnerabilities in the current systems. WATCH the full discussion and meeting here: