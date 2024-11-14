Vatican's Christmas Tree Plan Sparks Uproar: Petition Urges Pope Francis To Save Centuries-Old Fir Trees

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A petition launched on Change is drawing attention to a controversial decision by the Vatican and the Municipality of Ledro (Trento) to cut down 40 fir trees, some of which are centuries old, to decorate St. Peter's Square and the Vatican for Christmas . The petition, started by the Bearsandothers Association, urges Pope Francis , the Vatican Governorate, and local authorities to reconsider their decision and to protect the ancient trees. The petition has garnered widespread support.

The proposal: Cutting down 40 fir trees for Christmas decoration

The Vatican and the Municipality of Ledro have agreed to cut down 40 fir trees, some of which are centuries-old, with heights reaching up to 30 meters. These trees are to be transported to Rome using a helicopter, where they will be used to decorate St. Peter's Square and other areas of the Vatican. The operation is estimated to cost 60,000 euros, a significant amount of public funds. Critics argue that the decision is wasteful and environmentally irresponsible, particularly in the context of ongoing climate change and the protection of natural resources.

The environmental impact: Cutting down ancient trees

The petition stresses that the trees, many of which are centuries old, provide vital ecological functions, including fresh air, protection from extreme weather, and maintaining the balance of local ecosystems. Cutting them down, critics argue, would exacerbate the ongoing environmental crises, such as hydrogeological disasters, which can be worsened by deforestation. The destruction of these ancient trees is also seen as a form of ecological erasure, as once they are gone, they cannot be replaced.

The petition highlights the urgency of protecting such trees, noting that ancient trees are becoming increasingly rare and are vital to the overall health of the environment.

Pope Francis' encyclicals: A call for greater environmental awareness

The petition references several of Pope Francis ' encyclicals which emphasize the importance of protecting the environment and respecting nature. In these encyclicals, the Pope has consistently called for humanity to act responsibly in its treatment of creation, urging action against climate change and the degradation of natural resources.