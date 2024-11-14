Waheed Para Appointed PDP Legislative Leader
Date
11/14/2024 7:09:44 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday appointed Pulwama MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para as the leader of the legislative party in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
Mufti made the announcement while chairing a meeting of the PDP where several other important appointments were also made.
“PDP President @MehboobaMufti chaired a crucial meeting in Srinagar today, where key appointments were made to strengthen the party's communication and legislative wings,” the PDP said in a post on X.
Accordingly, Mehboob Beg has been nominated as the chief PDP spokesperson, Rafiq Naik has been named deputy leader of the party, while Mir Fayaz has been made the chief whip, the PDP said in the
The PDP has only three MLAs in the newly-elected J-K Assembly.
The meeting, which was attended by senior PDP leaders Abdul Rehman Veeri, Mohd Sartaj Madni, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Asiya Naqash, Abdul Haq Khan, Basharat Bukhari and Mohd Khurshid Alam, held detailed discussions on the current political situation in J-K and party affairs, officials said.
