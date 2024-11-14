Industrial Facility On Fire In Poltava Region After Russian Drone Attack
11/14/2024 9:11:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Thursday, Russia launched a one-way attack UAV at Poltava region, causing a fire at an industrial facility.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service unit in Poltava region, Ukrinform saw.
"Last night, the enemy attacked Poltava region with a kamikaze UAV, hitting an industrial facility. There were no casualties," the report says.
At night, the enemy attacked Poltava region with a kamikaze UAV / Photo: SES
As of this morning, the emergency response team has put out the blaze. More than 100 firefighters and 27 fire engines were involved in the effort.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders hit an industrial facility in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region, using an attack drone.
