AUD/USD Signal Today - 14/11: Bearish Channel Low (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous signal on 5th November gave a profitable long trade entry from the retest of the support level at $0,6615.



Risk 0.75% Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Thursday.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6512 or $0.6558.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6435, $0.6345, or $0.6299.

Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit.

Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.

I wrote in my previous AUD/USD forecast ten days ago that the AUD/USD currency pair was likely to see a pivotal point at $0.6615, but then could go anywhere due to volatility in the US Dollar as the results from the US general election later in the day came in. I did think that a Trump victory would strengthen the Dollar, and these were good and accurate calls.

The story in the Forex market is very simple right now – the US Dollar is advancing everywhere and has been doing so for several days, even against risk-on currencies such as the Australian Dollar. Although the Trump/Republican victory in the USA boosted the US stock market, it has not helped global stock markets and that is a reason why the Aussie is weak.

The price has been pushed down by a symmetrical bearish price channel (see the linear regression analysis study within the price chart graphic below), and the outlook continues to be bearish.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

I cannot see a long trade being a good idea now, so I would look to go short here, but the problem is that the price is not close to the nearest key resistance level at $0.6512. Yet if that level is reached and rejected, it would likely be an excellent opportunity to enter a short trade.

If you are holding a short trade, it will probably be wise to keep it for the time being, unless the price makes a strong bottom.

Concerning the USD, there will be a release of PPI and Unemployment Claims data at 1:30pm London time, followed later in the night by results from the US general election. There is nothing of high importance scheduled today regarding the AUD.

