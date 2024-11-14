Soul Assembly Unleashes 'Last Stand': A Revolutionary Mixed Reality Pvp Shootout

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Last Stand Key Art

Face Off Anywhere: Turn any Room into a High-Stakes Mixed Reality PvP Shootout with Last Stand.

ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soul Assembly, the studio behind Drop Dead: The Cabin and Just Dance VR, announces the launch of Last Stand, an experimental mixed reality player-versus-player (PvP) game that transforms players' homes into interactive battlegrounds. Early access begins on November 14, 2024, for Meta Quest 3 headsets, including Quest 3 and Quest 3S.For a limited time, Last Stand is available at an introductory price of $7.99. Soul Assembly invites players to explore this mixed reality experience, utilizing community feedback to refine and develop the game further.A Battlefield in Every HomeIn Last Stand, players' real-life spaces become integrated into gameplay. Using room-scanning technology, tables, shelves, and walls serve as in-game cover, blending physical surroundings directly into the action. This 1v1 format lets players engage in competitive matches from their homes while connecting with opponents across different locations.“This early access release is an experimental first look at what's possible with multi-location mixed reality,” said Soul Assembly CEO David Solari.“We're excited to see how players use their spaces in battle, and we look forward to collaborating with the community to refine Last Stand as the experience evolves.”Full-Body Tracking for Realistic MovementLast Stand uses full-body tracking to mirror players' movements, capturing actions like ducking, leaning, and side-stepping in real time. This level of tracking allows players to approach each match using physical strategies, with avatars that reflect their real-life positioning.Interactive and Destructible EnvironmentsThe environments in Last Stand respond to gameplay. Barricades can break, walls degrade, and objects react to the action, adding dynamic challenges that require players to adapt and strategize mid-match.Launching November 14 with Community InvolvementEarly access for Last Stand begins on November 14, 2024, at a limited-time introductory price of $7.99. Soul Assembly is committed to building out Last Stand based on player feedback, with plans to refine and expand the experience through ongoing community insights.Press Kit:Contact for interviews and additional information:......Soul Assembly Ltd

Official Last Stand Early Access Trailer | Meta Quest 3 & 3S

