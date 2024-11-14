Inventhelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Flag Display For Vehicles (MBQ-565)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative and distinctive way for vehicle owners to proudly display a flag," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the WORLD VIEW. My design would offer a unique alternative to traditional flags."

The invention provides a unique way to display a flag while driving. In doing so, it can be used to display various types of flags such as the American flag. As a result, it could garner a great deal of attention, and it could highlight the vehicle's front end. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, automotive enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-565, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

