Sekulow Team Member And Patriot Leader Tulsi Gabbard Nominated For Director Of National Intelligence

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) and ACLJ Action congratulate Tulsi Gabbard, Senior Military and Analyst at Sekulow, on her nomination to serve as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). She is exceptionally qualified to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, given her extensive military background and her history of effective bipartisan commitment to our national security as a United States Representative.

Her combined experience as a combat veteran, legislator, and advocate who served multiple deployments in the Middle East will serve her well as she executes ODNI's mission to protect and advance U.S. national security interests.

"We are happy to share that a member of our very own team, Tulsi Gabbard, has been nominated to serve as the Director of National Intelligence," says Jordan Sekulow, Executive Director of American Center for Law and Justice, and President and CEO of ACLJ Action. "Her political transformation from a Democrat Representative to an independent patriot is emblematic of her dedication to the Constitution and the American people. Her bold leadership will be instrumental in addressing the numerous threats to our country. I have no doubt that she will catalyze a new era at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence."

