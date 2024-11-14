Brightcove Launches Marketing Studio For Sales, Putting Video In The Hands Of Global Sales Teams To Drive Engagement And...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming company, today announced the launch of Brightcove Marketing Studio for Sales , a new solution that empowers global sales teams to create and deploy personalized content with ease, maximizing the impact of video on customer engagement and sales. This centrally managed video engagement gives companies control over brand and quality standards while providing unified measurement and insights across content and touchpoints. It empowers sales teams to create personalized video experiences for prospects and customers, enhancing global engagement without needing video production expertise.

“Brightcove Marketing Studio for Sales was developed in close collaboration with a leading global real estate organization with thousands of brokers, giving us deep insight into the unique needs of large, distributed sales teams," said Jim Norton, Chief Revenue Officer at Brightcove. "Working alongside our customers, we created a solution that addresses the challenges of maintaining brand consistency and quality while enabling sellers to personalize and share engaging video content with global audiences effortlessly. With unified analytics and measurement, insights are easily actionable, driving continuous performance improvement and providing a significant competitive edge.”

With the launch of Brightcove Marketing Studio for Sales, the leading video engagement platform for enterprises is now even more powerful. Sales teams can quickly and easily create custom, branded video content at scale while managing users and brand consistency from a single, centralized platform.

Key Benefits of Brightcove Marketing Studio for Sales:



Centralized Brand Management : Easily create and control centrally managed video templates with embedded brand guidelines, ensuring all content remains on-brand and approval processes are streamlined, increasing speed-to-market for sales teams.

Seamless Integration : A platform built to seamlessly integrate with the tools you use every day. With compatibility across 100+ partners, it effortlessly aligns with existing martech stacks, workflows, and processes, enabling rapid adoption by sales teams.

Scalable Video Personalization : Sales teams worldwide can create, tailor and scale video content with ease. With just a few clicks, sellers can publish videos on branded landing pages and social platforms, and by leveraging Brightcove's AI Universal Translator*, they can engage global audiences in over 130 languages.

User-Friendly Video Creation : No prior video experience is required. The platform's user-friendly tools allow sales teams to record new content, swap footage, add voiceovers, include music and graphics, and implement interactive elements, all within a user-friendly interface. Enhanced Engagement and Analytics : Built-in video analytics deliver insights into prospect engagement, completion rates, and impressions, helping sales and marketing teams identify high-intent leads to improve performance.

For more information on how Brightcove Marketing Studio for Sales can elevate your team's engagement and sales outcomes through the power of video, visit

*Brightcove's AI Universal Translator is part of the Brightcove AI Suite pilot program and is expected to be generally available starting January 2025.

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , Threads , and YouTube . Visit Brightcove .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink