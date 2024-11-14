Rogers Investment Advisors Leads FSR Angel 1 LPS Investment In XELA Robotics Expansion To Drive Global Ambitions - AETOS...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- XELA Robotics Co., Ltd., (“XELA”), a pioneer in tactile sensing and advanced tactile AI-driven robotic solutions, today announced a significant 7-digit (USD) by FSR Angel 1 LPS (“FSR”), managed by Rogers Investment Advisors K.K.(“RIA”). The investment reinforces XELA's vision to expand its global footprint while maintaining its position as a leader in tactile AI technology. The founding team will remain the majority of XELA, a company spun off from Waseda University, one of Japan's most prestigious academic institutions.

XELA's disruptive AI technology integrates tactile sensors to open new horizons for industries such as personal service robotics, assembly, packaging, and agriculture. Their sensor and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based AI solutions help businesses worldwide with digitalization and automation, leveraging innovations in 3-axis force measurement, precision, speed, robustness, and seamless integration with robotic platforms like the Allegro Hand and Robotiq. These solutions can drive significant operational cost reductions and boost efficiency.

Among XELA's global customer base are industry giants such as Honda, Hitachi, Samsung, Denso, Sanctuary AI and Agile Robots. These leaders in robotics and automation rely on XELA's expertise and its revolutionary uSkin technology-an advanced digitalized skin for robots that equips machines with a human-like sense of touch.

Alexander Schmitz , Founder and Managing Director of XELA, emphasized the importance of the investment:“This partnership will accelerate our ability to scale both our sensor technology and AI software, empowering us to offer complete solutions and scale production to meet growing global demand. We are thrilled about this investment, which affirms the crucial role tactile sensing will play in the future of robotics and beyond.”

XELA board member Edward J. Rogers , the CEO of RIA (the investment manager of FSR), commented:“In a very short time XELA has proven its tactile sensing technology represents an impressive leap forward in the field of tactile robotics. RIA is very pleased to have the opportunity to help grow XELA into the leader in supplying companies across multiple global industries with AI powered tactile sensing devices that enable robots to accomplish tasks impossible with previously existing technology.”

XELA board member Basilius G. Dan , CEO of FIVESTAR Capital Partners and representative of the general partner of FSR, stated:“XELA has significant growth potential on the global stage. Our investment, coupled with our extensive networks, market expertise, and synergies with other ventures, positions XELA to scale rapidly while continuing to innovate.”

About XELA Robotics Co., Ltd.

XELA has developed uSkin, a high-density 3-axis tactile sensor housed in a soft, durable package that integrates seamlessly into both new and existing robots. uSkin enables robots to possess a human-like sense of touch, improving their ability to manipulate objects with precision. Each sensor patch contains multiple sensors, and each sensor measures 3-axis force (not just pressure), which can be tailored to specific applications.

