Goa Chamber Seeks Reopening Of DGFT Office Amid Export Challenges

The Goa Chamber of Commerce and (GCCI) has appealed to Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Tanavade to advocate for the reopening of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) office in Goa, as local exporters face difficulties with the organisation's system.

GCCI Director General Sanjay Amonkar highlighted that since the closure of the Goa office, all DGFT-related matters have been redirected to the already overburdened Mumbai office, reported TOI.



"The online system has glitches, and getting responses is a challenge," Amonkar stated, noting that this issue has remained unresolved for an extended period.

The matter gains significance as the government has recently indicated plans to reopen DGFT offices in select states, prompting GCCI to push for Goa's inclusion in this initiative.



During the meeting with Tanavade, who serves on the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Commerce, GCCI representatives also raised concerns about the delayed repairs of the 8-kilometre Ramnagar to Londa highway stretch to Belgaum, which is impacting cargo movement.

Tanavade, who met with GCCI officials including Honorary Secretary Yatin Kakodkar, Logistics Chair Chandrakant Gawas, and Director Kiran Ballikar, committed to addressing these issues in the Rajya Sabha.



He additionally pledged to highlight the deterioration of Goa's Khazan lands and pursue special consideration for these areas under the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) at the central level.

