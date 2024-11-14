Bani Mustafa: Jordan's Message To World On Defending Women's Rights Through Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra)--Minister of Social Development and Head of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment, Wafa Bani Mustafa, said Jordan sent a strong message to the world when it prepared amendments to its that outlined women's rights and shielded them from all types of discrimination and abuse.This occurred on Thursday during a discussion session on the "You are not alone, help is close to you" campaign, which is part of the nationwide "No silence, no tolerance" campaign put on by the Euro-Mediterranean Feminist Initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and the University of Jordan.Bani Mustafa cited the following: the Human Trafficking Prevention Law, the Protection from Domestic Violence Laws, the introduction of legislation to increase women's economic participation in the Labor Law, Social Security, businesses, and others, as well as the publication of a guide to protection from gender-based violence.In order to ensure that legislation considers justice and equality and examines women's issues holistically as part of human rights issues, Bani Mustafa continued by saying that Jordan has made significant progress, demonstrating the political will of the state to support women's political participation and protect their rights.Nazir Obeidat, the president of the University of Jordan, stated that "violence against women is contrary to the values of love and beauty, and it is more difficult for a person to violate instinct and logic, and we will not stand by in front of all this distortion in human relations, and this unjustified infringement."Amal Al-Awawdeh, the director of the University of Jordan's Center for Women's Studies, provided a briefing on the Center's role in addressing women's issues, providing a research and educational environment that encourages the development of skills and capabilities for conducting studies and research related to women's issues, and actively participating in providing academic and civil society with technical and human expertise and competencies that help build a social, economic, and legal system based on gender equality and justice.According to Angela Martini, Head of the Political Section of the EU Delegation to Jordan, the EU Delegation affirms its commitment to collaborating with regional partners to combat the issue of violence against women.Estebalez Lopez, the Charge d'Affaires at the Spanish Embassy in Jordan, said she was proud of her nation's feminist foreign policy and thanked the European Union for its support. The campaign was backed by the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development (AECID), which has a mission to empower women globally."The campaign's content aims to connect the various types of violence against women and girls with the specialized services offered by various entities in Jordan, as victims can go for help." Hadeel Abu Hayana, Director of the Project on Improving Access to Comprehensive Services Related to Gender-Based Violence, said the campaign will involve local communities in spreading awareness and information about the available services, which helps to improve access to them.