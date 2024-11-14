Seramount Names Victoria's Secret & Co. A 2024 Top 80 Company For Executive Women

(MENAFN- 3BL) Victoria's Secret & Co. was recently named to Seramount's 2024 Top 80 Companies for Executive Women list. Seramount continues to explore ways organizations can move more women into top executive roles by highlighting the successes at these trailblazing companies.

This is the most definitive list of top workplaces for women advancing through the corporate ranks. It celebrates companies that champion women's achievements, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender-pay parity, support, and flexibility programs.

“At VS&Co, we strive to lead the in fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for women,” said Melinda“Mel” McAfee, Chief Human Resources & Legal Officer, VS&Co.“With women at the center of all we do, we deeply understand the impact we can make when we have women at decision-making tables.”

“Our Top Companies for Executive Women set an example of a supportive company culture that nurtures successful women,” said Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount.“We are thrilled to see that more CEOs are providing transparent company-wide annual updates, demonstrating their commitment to women's advancement.”

For details and a full list of companies go HERE.

In addition, Seramount also recognized VS&Co as a Pinnacle Inclusion Index Company, which measures best practices in recruitment, retention and the advancement of people from diverse groups creating a road map to drive internal change and identify DEI solutions.