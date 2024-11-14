Latur Beneficiaries Heap Praise On Modi Govt For Welfare Schemes Like Ujjwala & Housing Scheme

(MENAFN- IANS) Latur, Nov 14 (IANS) A slew of public welfare schemes including the Ujjwala scheme, Pradhan Matri Awas Yojana or PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana, initiated by the Modi has brought transformational changes in the lives of people here, with umpteen beneficiaries living a better life than before.

These schemes have not only changed the fortunes of people but also provided them with benefits and brought prosperity to their homes.

Many families in Latur are benefitting from these schemes of the Central Government. A couple of them speaking to IANS expressed gratitude to PM Modi for these schemes.

A beneficiary woman said, "I benefited from the Ujjwala scheme. Earlier, I had to face a lot of trouble. I had to bring wood for cooking and then prepare food on the stove. Besides smoke, that made us prone to diseases but that is no longer the case after Ujjwala Yojana.”

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, she said, "This is a good scheme, which is beneficial for women. PM Modi is a good personality. He thinks about the common people and the poor."

Another beneficiary who got the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana said, " Earlier our house was in a very poor state and there was a lot of trouble during the rainy season. This scheme has changed our lives, our house has been repaired. Because of assistance under the scheme, today I have a permanent house to live in. PM Modi has taken decisions in the interest of common people."

A farmer beneficiary said that he got the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

“This is a good scheme, farmers too have been enabled to live a respectable life because of this,” he said.