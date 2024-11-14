Orlando Unwraps Over 20 Dazzling Holiday Events And Celebrations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando is ready to "sleigh" the holiday season with two months of enchanting celebrations. Ranked among the top holiday destinations by Flights , Orlando offers exclusive parties , millions of sparkling lights, star-studded performances, a teddy bear teatime and a pop-up retro roller rink promising unforgettable experiences for all ages.



Continue Reading

Orlando is ready to "sleigh" the holiday season with enchanting celebrations promising unforgettable experiences.

SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration

Post thi





"Orlando is a unique destination for travelers over the holidays because of our extensive range of festive offerings – from breathtaking fireworks to grand lighting displays at our theme parks and beyond – all with the backdrop of warm sunny skies and palm trees," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "We expect another bustling week between Christmas and New Year's Day and welcome travelers to Orlando to get a jumpstart on the holiday season with our festive events starting as early as mid-November."

Details on holiday events can be on VisitOrlando.

THEME PARKS

Walt Disney World Resort

Select dates, Nov. 8 – Dec. 31



Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park offers a storybook holiday atmosphere, including "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Parade," "Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show," and snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A.



Disney Jollywood Nights

at Disney's Hollywood Studios combines Hollywood glamour and holiday magic with dapper décor, special characters and live entertainment.



EPCOT

International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth

hosts a global celebration with a candlelight processional featuring celebrity narrators, holiday storytellers, performances and international cuisine.

Disney's Animal Kingdom offers a twist on the magic of nature with a variety of seasonal delights, including artisan-sculpted animal puppets for the Merry Menagerie, followed by a holiday edition of the Tree of Life Awakening.

Universal Orlando Resort

Nov. 22 – Dec. 31

Universal Orlando Resort celebrates Grinchmas at Universal's Islands of Adventure with The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, a live retelling of the classic tale starring the Grinch; Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter featuring seasonal shows and festive decor in Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley; and Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's , featuring characters along with

larger-than-life balloons and Santa at Universal Studios Florida .

SeaWorld Orlando

Select dates, Nov. 8 – Jan. 2

SeaWorld Orlando 's Christmas Celebration features

millions of lights , live performances, character dining options and the Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale.

LEGOLAND Florida

Select dates, Nov. 29 – Dec. 31

LEGOLAND Florida Resort features a giant LEGO Christmas tree, seasonal shows, holiday characters, LEGO activities and an early kid's New Year's Eve with a fireworks display.

FAMILY FRIENDLY FUN AND LIVE PERFORMANCES BEYOND THE PARKS



Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild returns at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens select nights (Nov. 15 – Jan. 19) featuring larger-than-life handcrafted lanterns lit by more than 10,000 lights celebrating traditional Asian lantern festivals.



The Orlando Museum of Art 's annual Festival of Trees: "Let the Joy of the Season Shine" (Nov. 16 – 24) features more than 50 designer-inspired trees and wreaths, artisanal gingerbread creations, and holiday vignettes.



At the I-Drive District Holiday Tree Lighting (Nov. 22) guests can watch as International Drive dazzles with the lighting ceremony of a 50-foot Holiday Tree and enjoy special performances and characters appearances.



Jingle Eve at Ivanhoe Village (Nov. 23) is a free family friendly event featuring beer gardens, live music, food trucks, a children's holiday village and fireworks.



Crayola Experience's Colorful Christmas (Nov. 23 – Jan. 5) returns with SNOWtastic adventures including a life-sized snow globe, falling snow, a light show and live entertainment.



Harry P. Leu Gardens blooms into a winter wonderland with a million sparkling lights, music and beautiful sculptures during " Dazzling Nights " (Nov. 29 - Jan. 5). During the day, " Holiday Blooms " showcases a collection of beautiful holiday-themed displays throughout the garden.



The Orange County Regional History Center hosts The Historic Holiday Experience (select dates Dec. 3-18), offering caroling, storytelling, craftmaking, milk and cookies, and a private visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts showcases a series of events, including the beloved holiday classic Elf in Concert , Nov. 29; The Nutcracker presented by the Orlando Ballet , Dec. 6-22; Home for the Holidays presented by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra , Nov. 30; a new Winter Wonder Shoppe , featuring world-renowned aerial and acrobatic artists of Cirque Mechanics, Dec.12-29.



Wekiva Island's annual Winter Wonderland event (Dec. 2 – 25) offerings daily snow flurries, a Christmas tree forest, Santa's workshop and holiday character interactions.



Original Orlando Tours ' Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise (select evenings throughout December) journeys along the Winter Park Chain of Lakes to view holiday light displays of private homes along the waterfront.



Oh, What Fun! Holiday Festival (select weekends Dec. 6-22) transforms Lake Nona Town Center into Peppermint Square, a winter wonderland with nightly snowfalls, live entertainment, and festive photo opportunities.



Winter Park's annual Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade (Dec. 7), the oldest continuous holiday parade in Central Florida, features marching bands, an appearance by Santa and more.



Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Holidays in Space (Dec. 20-30) features Starflake's Holiday Voyage, a nightly projected show on the exterior of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex; a 50-foot tree with more than 61,000 pixels of light; the returning Rocket Tree Trail; astronaut nutcrackers and more.

Historic Downtown Winter Garden hosts several events, including the Main Street Holiday Stroll (Dec. 5 – Jan. 5), the Holiday Night Market (Dec. 7), offering festive treats, décor and holiday-themed live entertainment and A Merry Winter Garden Light Show (select nights Dec. 6-22) at Winter Garden City Hall.

HOTEL HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS



Gaylord Palms Resort's annual ICE! event (Nov. 15 – Jan. 4) features oversized sculptures hand-carved from two million pounds of ice themed after

the popular holiday film "Elf."

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort (Dec. 21 – Dec. 31) celebrate s with its new library-themed Epilogue adult speakeasy; a pop-up retro roller-skating rink with live entertainment, a Holly Holly Poolside Cabana, holiday activities at Kids for All Seasons day program, and Christmas Day and New Year's Eve dining experiences.



The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and Orlando Resort | JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa (select dates Dec. 1-28) hosts a Gingerbread School, Teddy Bear Tea, a visit from Santa and a Winter Wonderland Market with Christmas village.

The ette hotel 's holiday afternoon tea experience (select dates in December) at Salt & The Cellar , recreates London's whimsical tea scene with an extensive selection by Mariage Freres and seasonal pastries.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World® and No. 1 meeting destination in the country. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, we represent more than 1,600 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.



Visit Orlando connects consumers and business groups with all facets of Orlando's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to seven of the world's top theme parks - as well as refreshing water parks, activities to connect with nature, vibrant neighborhoods, a dynamic dining scene with Michelin recognized restaurants, and a robust calendar of entertainment

and

sports events -

Orlando is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for all travelers.

Find more information at

VisitOrlando

or OrlandoMeeting.



SOURCE Visit Orlando

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED