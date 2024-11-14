Atombeam Working With The U.S. Air Force On A New Way To Optimize Connectivity And Secure Devices And Data Associated With The Internet Of Things

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Atombeam's Neurpac+ Decreases the Size of Data by 75%, Increases Available by 4x, and Upends how the Data Associated with the Internet of Things is Secured

Atombeam , whose innovative redefines how data is used, moved, stored and secured, today announced it received a contract from the U.S. Air Force for the development of its Neurpac+ solution. This follows a prototype that demonstrated Neurpac+'s transformative impact on connected devices and data associated with the Internet of Things (IoT). Neurpac+ builds on Neurpac, Atombeam's innovation that enables computers to process and share information with unprecedented efficiency.

An entirely new approach to connectivity, Neurpac decreases the size of data by 75% and increases available bandwidth by a factor of 4x with zero latency, eliminating the network congestion previously experienced with "real-time" data transfers. Neurpac+ delivers these benefits and more: it includes additional functionality to address the singular challenge associated with

today's networks, namely that traditional forms of encryption are generally impractical when applied to the sensors and machines that comprise the IoT.

"Today's networks include many simple sensors and devices that are not encrypted because they transmit small amounts of data repeatedly," says Charles Yeomans, founder and CEO of Atombeam. "Larger devices like gateways are also problematic because traditional approaches to encryption make the data larger, slow already strained networks and increase latency – a significant issue for connected machines and vehicles, and use cases for telemetry, tracking, and control systems. As a result, most IoT data is unsecured and vulnerable."

Unsecured devices that comprise the IoT and machine-generated data are increasingly targeted by bad actors who see the end points in edge computing environments as the "door in" to otherwise secure environments. This reality has forced organizations to segment systems to reduce the blast radius associated with cyberattacks – a reality that adds additional complexity and further degrades the performance of connected systems.

An entirely new approach to how data is used, moved, stored and secured.

The Data-as-Codewords technology within Neurpac marries advanced cryptology and mathematics with AI. An AI-powered "trainer" creates a codebook in milliseconds that matches very small "codewords," typically 3-10 bits in length, to much larger patterns in the data. Codebooks are instantaneously installed on both ends of the communications link and a decoder restores the original data from the codewords it receives in real time. Data is completely usable, but dramatically lighter and configured for the optimal performance of chips, computers and processors.

Data transferred into codewords also inherently involves patterns that are far more extensive than those associated with even the most advanced encryption schemes that use letters and numbers. In this way, Neurpac redefines the very notion of a "cyber- strong" platform. Neurpac+ expands on this, and includes enhanced encryption capabilities that can be automatically turned on as soon as the data is processed by the "trainer" – creating a level of data obfuscation that will outperform even the strongest traditional encryption schemes, but with a fraction of the computational power required.

"For decades innovation has largely focused on creating faster chips, more powerful processors, and additional applications and processes to handle and secure ever-increasing data volumes," adds Yeomans. "That approach no longer suffices in the face of transformative technologies like AI and the explosion of machine-generated data associated with the IoT. With Neurpac+ we are making data far denser, far lighter and far more secure than ever before."

Some of the many benefits of Neurpac and the added encryption capabilities of Neurpac+ include:



It requires almost no computing power: Ultralight, Neurpac+ is suitable for even the most inexpensive, simple sensors, while simultaneously enabling advanced systems like satellites to process and transfer larger amounts of data faster and more efficiently.

Data conveyed by Neurpac+ is dramatically more secure:

Providing unprecedented levels of data security and protection, Neurpac+ makes data unreadable to hackers. In contrast, traditional approaches to secure data can be foiled if encryption keys are stolen, decryption algorithms are compromised or cryptographic techniques are subjected to statistical hacks.

Neurpac+ dramatically increases the efficiency, capacity and security of physical and software-defined data centers:

Because Neurpac+ makes data smaller and exponentially more secure, data centers, clouds and other repositories of information – including data lakes – require far less power, storage capacity and cooling. Neurpac+ also eliminates the need for deduplication and decryption processes, making it a true green technology.

Neurpac+ is far simpler than traditional approaches to data encryption and compression: Neurpac+ can be quickly and inexpensively deployed using nothing more than a basic processor

and

software container, while simultaneously delivering the deep data obfuscation that may

exceed the security associated with even military-grade encryption. Data transferred via Neurpac+ is homomorphic:

With Neurpac+, data is usable in its encoded form. In contrast, data that is made smaller with compression technology is not searchable by AI applications, while traditional approaches to encryption add significant weight to packets and workloads that result in slow processing speeds.

The company's Neurcom technology, a complementary solution to Neurpac, is also being refined by the U.S. Air Force, where Data-as-Codewords has demonstrated its ability to double the number of high-density images – including those for synthetic aperture radar – that can be transferred over a network. Neurcom also simultaneously increases the quality of both images and audio files.

"It is imperative that our American warfighters maintain digital superiority," said Christian "Boris" Becker, a distinguished member of Atombeam's board, retired Rear Admiral and former commander of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command. "Our systems and our people perform better when data for everything from telemetry to command and control can be shared faster, more accurately, and more securely – something we have delivered with Neurpac+."

For more information on Neurpac, see this explainer video . Potential investors can learn more about Atombeam by visiting the company's investor portal .

About Atombeam

Atombeam has the potential to revolutionize data management through its Data-as-Codewords Neurpac technology, altering how data is encoded, used, transferred, managed, stored and secured. Atombeam increases available bandwidth an average of 4x, improves access to stored data by making it searchable while encoded, and enhances security with ultralight software, all in a single computing step. Atombeam's Neurpac is uniquely capable of operating on the smallest machine-generated or Internet of Things data, which is not possible with compression. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

