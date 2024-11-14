Farmqa Acquires Farm Dog To Drive Global Ag Tech Innovation And Expand Agronomic Impact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmQA, a leader in digital agronomy committed to advancing the industry, today announced the of Dog, a well-recognized agricultural data and wholly owned subsidiary of Deveron Corporation. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in FarmQA's mission to transform global agriculture by enhancing transparency, strengthening food security, and setting a new standard for agronomic intelligence in the ag tech sector.

"The acquisition of Farm Dog's innovative data technology is a transformative step in further enhancing FarmQA's position as a leader in the ag tech market," said Kris Poulson, CEO of FarmQA. "This strategic move strengthens our ability to provide agriculture professionals, including agronomists and growers, with precision tools and actionable insights that span the entire crop production cycle. By integrating Farm Dog's capabilities with FarmQA's comprehensive platform, we are well-positioned to address the critical challenges of productivity, sustainability, and efficiency that impact the global food system."

Acquisition positions FarmQA to extend its impact across the agricultural value chain.

The acquisition comes at a time of significant year-over-year growth for FarmQA, underscoring its commitment to advancing agricultural productivity and sustainability at scale. Since the end of 2021, FarmQA has expanded its managed acreage from 2.7 million acres to over 30 million acres, reflecting the effectiveness of its solutions and the growing demand for data-driven digital agronomic services. As the ag tech industry continues to consolidate, FarmQA's comprehensive platform distinguishes itself by offering robust digital tools that empower agriculture professionals, agronomists, food companies, and CPG companies around the world to deliver actionable insights and recommendations, driving value for the global food system.

"This acquisition enables us to sharpen our focus on delivering high-quality soil testing services," said David MacMillan, President and CEO of Deveron. "FarmQA is uniquely positioned to fully leverage Farm Dog's assets, extending its impact across the agricultural value chain. By entrusting these assets to FarmQA, we are confident they will enhance agronomic insights and deliver significant value to agribusinesses, while we remain focused on our core mission of advancing soil science and testing."

In an increasingly dynamic agricultural technology landscape, FarmQA's growth strategy combines both organic expansion-driven by customer acquisition and continuous platform innovation-and inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions, such as the recent acquisition of Farm Dog. FarmQA is well-positioned to provide agricultural professionals with advanced tools for optimizing inputs, enhancing productivity, and advancing sustainability across the agricultural sector.

About FarmQA:

FarmQA is dedicated to developing comprehensive digital tools that enable agricultural professionals to streamline operations and deliver better outcomes for growers. Its platform combines a user-friendly mobile scouting app with a full-featured web solution for monitoring crop and soil health. With FarmQA, agricultural advisors can make informed, data-driven decisions that improve crop recommendations, optimize input use, and promote sustainable practices.

About Deveron:

Deveron provides data-driven insights to optimize farm inputs and increase yields for farmers and agribusinesses. Leveraging farm data from across North America, Deveron offers unbiased recommendations to enhance productivity and sustainability in agriculture. The company's agronomists and data scientists build solutions to help farmers better manage inputs like fertilizer, seed, and fungicide, supporting efficient, resilient farm operations.

Media Contact: Kara Ellefson, [email protected]

