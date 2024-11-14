'Arrest Me': KT Rama Rao Dares CM Revanth Reddy After Vikarabad Collector Attack Remand Report Implicates Him

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, November 14, dared Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy to arrest him hours after he was named in the remand report linked to the violent assault of Vikarabad district collector and other revenue officials at Lagcherla village of Dudyal Mandal in Vikarabad district.

In a long post on X, KT Rama Rao said,“Arrest me! I will walk into the prison with my head held high for standing by the farmers of Telangana!”

“Revanth Reddy! For a man caught with ₹50 lakh bribe, everything will seem like a conspiracy! Farmers protesting against your son-in-law's pharma company will be a conspiracy! Farmers not bowing down to your brother's threats is a conspiracy! Two people talking on the phone is a conspiracy! People posting their woes on social media is a conspiracy! To stand with poor tribal farmers is a conspiracy! After waiting for your appointment for NINE long months, after facing all your threats, if they revolt - it is of course a conspiracy! If I question against the midnight raids on poor farmer families, illegal arrest & torture - it is definitely a conspiracy!” KT Rama Rao said.

He added,“Because you live in fear! Every single breathing moment of your life, you live in fear!” Also Read | Telangana girl seeks financial help for mother's last rites, BRS leader KTR, district collector intervene

The remand report came after BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the same case after he admitted to his role in a criminal conspiracy designed to undermine the Congress government and to further his own political interests. Patnam Reddy also confessed that the conspiracy was committed as per the directions of BRS leader KTR and others. Also Read | 'Delhi Ghulam,' 'cheap minister Revanth': KTR and Telangana CM Reddy exchange barbs over Rajiv Gandhi statue

"On tactful interrogation he confessed to have committed this offence with criminal conspiracy by abetting the accused persons in order to destabilize/deteriorate the Govt. and also to gain political mileage and defame the government of Telangana as per the directions of their party prominent leader i.e., KTR and others," it further said.