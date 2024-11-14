World's Largest Coral Discovered In Solomon Islands, Over 300 Years Old

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Scientists have discovered the world's largest recorded coral in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, a massive coral over 300 years old, larger than a blue whale. This coral was found by a National Geographic team in the depths of the Solomon Islands.

On Thursday, November 14, lead explorer Manu San Felix described the coral as“a stunning embodiment of nature's resilience, standing strong against climate change for centuries.”

Using advanced equipment, scientists measured the coral at 34 meters wide, 32 meters long, and 5.5 meters high.

The coral's deep-water location has partially protected it from the negative impacts of ocean surface warming.

The discovery coincided with the United Nations Climate Summit in Baku.

The Solomon Islands' Climate Minister hailed the coral as a“precious treasure” for the people of the Solomon Islands and emphasized the importance of its protection.

He noted that corals are crucial not only for the environment but also for the economies of small nations like the Solomon Islands, which depend on marine resources.

The Solomon Islands, a group of about 900 islands in the South Pacific, are located northeast of Australia and northwest of New Guinea.

Eric Brown, a coral scientist involved in this study, described the coral's health as“excellent,” calling it a beacon of hope. Its preservation highlights the need to protect corals globally, especially as 44% of warm-water corals face extinction due to climate change.

This discovery has drawn global attention to coral conservation, underscoring the importance of marine ecosystems and their resilience against climate threats.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram