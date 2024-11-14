PAUL Arabia Reopens Tahliya Branch

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

PAUL, the renowned French bakery and casual dining restaurant, celebrated the reopening of its Tahliya branch in Riyadh with an engrossing event attended by loyal customers and influential figures from Saudi Arabia's lifestyle scene. The revamped branch, situated on the vibrant Tahliya Street, combines the French art of living and the high-quality cuisine for which PAUL is best known.

The reimagined interior blends modern and classic French elements, creating a cosy yet sophisticated space for guests. Warm lighting, natural textures, and stylish decor set the scene for a relaxed dining experience in a location ideal for family gatherings, casual meetups, or business lunches.

Complementing the refreshed interiors, the branch now features a spacious and welcoming terrace with modern, cozy seating and a lovely view of the lively Tahliya Street. This new outdoor area provides guests with an ideal spot to unwind and enjoy the bustling atmosphere of one of Riyadh's most vibrant streets.

Alongside the casual atmosphere, the Tahliya branch continues to serve a wide array of freshly baked pastries, breads, and signature dishes spanning breakfast, brunch lunch, and dinner. Guests can savour true French flavours, be it a classic, buttery croissant, a rich French tart, or a delightful main course such as chicken cordon bleu, a beef tenderloin, and more.

A host of invited guests attended the reopening, documenting the venue's new look on their preferred social channels, enjoying signature PAUL dishes and French-inspired hospitality, and showcasing the bakery's commitment to enhancing the guest experience in Saudi Arabia.

Tags#PAUL Arabia #Restaurant #Riyadh