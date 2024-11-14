British Lords Speak Out Against Pakistan's Treatment Of Religious Minorities

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On October 28, 2024, a debate over South-Asia Minority Faith Communities in the House of Lords took place. The discussion was initiated by Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, the UK for South Asia, asked the British to assess the situation of minority faith communities across South Asia and to outline the role of the United Kingdom in safeguarding freedom of religion and belief in the region.

During the debate, several noble Lords highlighted the challenges faced by religious minorities in South Asia, including discrimination, persecution, and unequal treatment. They emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of these communities and ensuring that they can practise their faith freely and without fear.

The debate over South-Asia Minority Faith Communities in the House of Lords garnered significant media coverage for several reasons. The discussion highlighted the severe challenges faced by religious minorities in South Asia, in particular Pakistan where discrimination, persecution, and violence against minorities is widespread.

The debate referenced historical commitments to pluralism and religious freedom in South Asia, contrasting them with the current challenges faced by minority communities. This historical perspective added depth to the discussion and underscored the importance of safeguarding these values. The issue is of concern and resonates with many people of Hindu, Ahmadiyya and Chritian minorities in Pakistan.

The debate was initiated by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, a prominent figure who has previously served as the UK's Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief. His involvement brought additional attention to the issue. Other Lords also contributed to the discussion, bringing attention to specific issues like gender-based violence against minority women and girls, forced marriages, and abductions. The combination of human rights concerns, high-profile participants, international relevance, historical context, and media coverage contributed to the debate's prominence.

Lord Tariq Ahmad was vocal about the treatment of minorities in Pakistan. He condemned attacks against religious minorities and urged the Pakistani government to ensure their safety. In his statement he pointed out how the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had guaranteed freedom to practice religion,“You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this State of Pakistan ... we are all ... equal citizens” and yet despite these noble intentions laid down at the birth of the nation, the reality for many minority faiths, in Pakistan but across south Asia,“tells a tragically different story.”

Lord Ahmad has also highlighted issues such as forced marriages and abductions of minority women and girls. He emphasised the need for Pakistan to address persecution, promote respect for all religions, and increase tolerance for religious minorities.

He said,“First, on Pakistan, women and girls from religious minority communities, including Christians, Hindus and Hazaras, are disproportionately likely to experience gender-based violence. Indeed, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan itself reported around 1,000 cases of forced marriages and abductions of religious minority girls in the province of Sindh in 2018.

I also draw to the particular attention of the House the plight of the Ahmadi Muslim community in Pakistan, of which I myself am a member, whose situation starkly illustrates the discrimination faced by religious minorities in the region. Ahmadis are effectively excluded from the democratic process. They are not permitted to vote or stand for Parliament unless they self-declare that they are not Muslim-what kind of constitutional choice is that for any citizen? The denial of political representation leaves them without any voice in the very system that is meant to protect their rights, and they are the only minority, unlike other minorities in Pakistan, who cannot vote for mainstream parties as part of the general electorate.”

Lord Ahmad's statements reflect the UK government's commitment to promoting freedom of religion or belief and protecting the rights of minority communities in Pakistan.

He also highlighted instances of violence and harassment faced by the Hindu community, including attacks on temples and forced displacements in Bangladesh. Lord Ahmad said that,“the Hindu population in Bangladesh, a significant religious minority, has been facing an alarming rise in violence. It is worth noting that of course a majority of the Hindu population supported the former Prime Minister, whose removal has left them even more vulnerable to attacks. Other communities, including Ahmadis, are seeing their places of worship and mosques being targeted and calls from Hefazat-e-Islam for them to be banned.”

He urged the Bangladeshi government under Muhammad Yunus to take stronger measures to protect religious minorities and ensure their safety.

Next Lord Kuldip Singh Sahota, who was born in India of Sikh Punjabi heritage, spoke about the challenges faced by Sikhs in Pakistan. During the debate on South-Asia Minority Faith Communities in the House of Lords, Lord Sahota highlighted the discrimination and persecution experienced by the Sikh community in Pakistan. He emphasised the need for greater international support to protect the rights and freedoms of religious minorities, including of the Sikhs in Pakistan.“I want to bring to your Lordships' attention the plight of the Sikh community in Pakistan. As we all know, after the partition of India in 1947, most of the Sikhs living on the Pakistani side moved to the Indian side, but a very small number of them decided to stay in Pakistan. It is estimated that there are around 50,000 to 60,000 Sikhs living in Pakistan at this moment. The Pakistani constitution is very firm that every minority faith should be treated equally and is entitled to the protection of the law.”

As a Sikh himself, Lord Sahota brings a personal perspective to the issue, which adds authenticity and urgency to his statements. He went on to highlight how in Pakistan, Sikhs are“treated by the locals as second-class citizens, and that at school, their children were taunted as non-believers. They are an easy target of local religious fanatics. They are constantly under pressure to convert to Islam, with forced marriages and the conversion of underage girls. Quite recently, in the Peshawar area, 12 Sikhs were killed. There is a controversial blasphemy law which affects most of the minority communities. There is a general feeling of lack of security for them.”

Lord Sahota's statements draw attention to the discrimination and persecution faced by Sikhs in Pakistan, raising awareness about human rights violations and the need for international intervention. His statements can attract international attention and support, encouraging other countries and organisations to take action and support the rights of Sikhs and other minority communities in Pakistan.

Several Lords spoke about Pakistan's blasphemy laws during the debate on South-Asia Minority Faith Communities in the House of Lords. Notably, Lord Alton of Liverpool and Lord Harries of Pentregarth raised concerns about the misuse of these laws to target religious minorities and settle personal disputes. In a similar vein Lord Bishop of Newcastle, spoke about the misuse of Pakistan's blasphemy laws.

Lord Harries of Pentregarth said that the blasphemy law in Pakistan,“has been used to terrify totally harmless Christian and Sikh villagers. As a result, some people have been on death row for years. Too often what happens is that there is a village dispute over something, and, as part of this, a perfectly innocent Christian or Sikh is accused of denigrating the Koran; they are charged with blasphemy, locked up and have to wait for years on death row.” He has called for a review of the blasphemy laws to prevent their abuse and ensure that they do not lead to unjust persecution.

The debate on South-Asia Minority Faith Communities in the House of Lords is significant in bringing global attention to the human rights abuses and discrimination faced by religious minorities in Pakistan. This international spotlight can pressure the Pakistani government to address these issues and improve the situation for minority communities.

By discussing these issues in a prominent forum like the House of Lords, the UK government and other international bodies can be encouraged to take concrete actions to support religious freedom and protect minority rights in Pakistan. The debate shows solidarity with the persecuted communities and provides a platform for their voices to be heard. It also encourages other countries and organisations to join in supporting these communities. The debate allows for specific cases of persecution and discrimination to be highlighted, making it harder for these issues to be ignored or downplayed. This can lead to targeted interventions and support for those affected. By referencing historical commitments to pluralism and religious freedom, the debate underscores the contrast between these ideals and the current reality, emphasising the need for change.

