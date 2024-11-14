Vivek Ramaswamy's Viral Graduation Speech Emerges Amid His New Role With Elon Musk: 'I Was Against Bureaucracy...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A newly resurfaced of Vivek Ramaswamy , a former presidential candidate & now a prominent biotech entrepreneur, has captured widespread attention. The footage shows Ramaswamy at age 18 delivering a heartfelt graduation speech at St. Xavier High School in Ohio. In the speech, Ramaswamy reflects on the experiences of his high school years and questions the significance of graduation, whether it represents an end or a beginning.

Ramaswamy's reflections on High School and faith

Addressing his classmates, teachers, and dignitaries, Ramaswamy opened his speech with a thoughtful welcome and shared his sense of ambivalence toward graduation. He referenced his English literature studies, saying,“It is better to travel than it is to arrive,” and pondered the origin of the word“commencement,” noting its roots in the French word“commencer,” meaning“to begin.”

He recalled his journey as a non-Catholic Hindu at a Catholic institution, saying he emerged with“a person of faith that was neither Catholic nor strictly Hindu, but was finally someone I could call my own.”

Echoes of his stance against bureaucracy

Following the video's viral resurgence, Ramaswamy himself reposted the clip on social media with a lighthearted comment:“I was against bureaucracy back then too.”

The sentiment aligns with his new role in government, where he will address inefficiencies alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The former presidential candidate's comment has sparked further conversation about his longstanding critical stance on bureaucracy and government inefficiency.

Trump's appointment of Ramaswamy and Musk to lead 'DOGE'

On November 12, 2024, President-elect Donald Trump announced that Ramaswamy and Musk will co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) . DOGE aims to streamline federal operations, cut excessive spending, and reduce waste within government agencies. This partnership will focus on reforming and restructuring the federal bureaucracy to enhance accountability and efficiency.