MCD Polls: AAP Candidate Mahesh Kumar Khichi Elected Delhi's New Mayor
Date
11/14/2024 9:00:30 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Mahesh Kumar Khichi was elected Delhi's new mayor on Thursday, November 14.
