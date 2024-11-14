Spear Education Brings Dental Innovation And Inspiration To The East Coast With Spear Summit 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

All dentists are invited to join experts in Orlando, Florida, with world-class clinical and actionable strategies to recharge their love of dentistry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Education , a leading provider of advanced education and practice management solutions, announces that registration is open for

Spear Summit 2025 , to be held in Orlando, Florida, at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate on March 20-22, 2025.

For the first time, the three-day summit is open to all dentists-and their team members-seeking to learn cutting-edge dental techniques and strategies from leading experts worldwide. Previously, the event was only open to Spear members.

This year's Spear Summit theme, Recharge, is all about reigniting passion, building meaningful connections, and equipping dental teams with the latest tools to elevate their practices.

"Spear Summit 2025 is for all dentists, whether highly experienced or brand-new to the profession," said

Steve Ratcliff , DDS, Chief Dental Officer at Spear Education. "Our goal is for attendees to walk away with valuable new skills they can put into practice Monday morning, along with a renewed sense of purpose to reinvigorate their practice."

An international lineup of renowned dental professionals is confirmed to take the stage at Spear Summit 2025, including Dr. Bill Robbins, DDS, MA; Dr. Van Haywood, DMD; Dr. Mariam Margvelashvili-Malament, DMD, MSc, PhD, FACP; and many more.

Actionable learning topics at the summit include but are not limited to:



Digital workflows from Spear's faculty innovators

Methods for managing enamel defects to optimize esthetics and conserve tooth structure

Insights into using composite bonding to assist your orthodontist in achieving ideal tooth position

New approaches to orthodontic anchorage and aligner therapy

How to manage practice and personal finances for growth Prioritizing time and energy with Dr. Frank Spear

"Spear Summit isn't just another conference; it's a place where we come together to collaborate and inspire real growth," said

Dr. Frank Spear , DDS, Founder and Director of Spear Education. "We can't wait to share insights and techniques that attendees can start using right away to improve patient care and elevate their whole approach to dentistry."

In addition to immersive learning experiences and interactive networking opportunities, attendees can expect fun-filled special events throughout the three-day agenda, including wellness activities, vendor exhibits highlighting the latest technology, and a gala.

To learn more and register today, please visit:

.

About Spear Education

Spear Education is a leading provider of advanced dental education and practice management solutions, dedicated to empowering dental professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to enhance patient care and practice success. Through a combination of innovative learning platforms, seminars, and workshops, Spear Education strives to inspire continuous learning and growth within the dental community. For more information, visit .

