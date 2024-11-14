Vlink's Team Of Expert Software Development Testers Advance In Global ITL Software Testing Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VLink Logo

Navigo Logo

VLink GPTW Employees Group Photo

Demonstrating World-Class Talent: VLink's Software Testers Shine in Prestigious Global Contest

- VLink CEO, Sharad Patney

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Four of VLink's expert software testers have advanced to the semi-finals of a prestigious software competition in India. The competition is hosted by Navigo and the Indian Testing League (ITL). VLink's expert team is one of 70 teams selected to advance among hundreds of participants in the competition.

The competitors work together to showcase their exceptional talent in a challenge that features technical skills in software testing, analytical thinking, and the ability to apply best practices in real-world situations.

ITL is widely regarded as India's premier software testing competition. Teams participate in rigorous testing challenges that assess their technical and analytical skills, pushing them to demonstrate best practices in problem-solving, creativity, and teamwork.

VLink CEO, Sharad Patney said, "We are incredibly proud of our development teams' dedication and achievement in reaching the semi-finals." "This performance highlights not only their skills but also VLink's expertise in software testing and our commitment to driving innovation and quality in the tech business."

The VLink team is now a step closer to winning the competition, winners will be announced on Nov. 21st in Bangalore, India.

For more information about VLink Inc and our dedication to quality and innovation, visit our website;



About VLink

VLink Inc is a leading provider of IT and digital solutions, specializing in app development services, data analytics, cybersecurity, and staffing solutions. With a focus on delivering measurable results and driving digital transformation for clients, VLink is committed to fostering innovation and excellence in the tech industry.

About Navigo

Navigo's awards and leagues celebrate excellence and innovation within various industries. Participants gain recognition, showcase their achievements, and are benchmarked against peers. For more information on the competition, you can visit:

Tracy Gardner

VLink Inc

+1 615-477-4146

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.