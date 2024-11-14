Pro-Palestinian demonstrators collide with law enforcement in Amsterdam

(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed with in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening when authorities moved to break up an illegal protest. Hundreds of activists gathered at Dam Square, defying a court order that had banned rallies following violent clashes between pro-Palestinian groups and supporters of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv. The protesters, holding signs saying "We want our streets back" and chanting "Free Palestine," were urged by police to disperse. When they refused, officers with batons and riot shields moved in to break up the crowd. The police reported that 265 were detained and transported to Westerpark, an area where protests are allowed.



Amsterdam’s Mayor, Femke Halsema, urged political leaders to avoid escalating tensions, warning that inflammatory rhetoric could attract more protesters and heighten the risk of violence. The unrest follows clashes after a November 7 football match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Dutch team Ajax, which led to over 60 arrests. While Dutch politicians condemned the violence as anti-Semitic, local Palestinian community members accused Maccabi supporters of provoking the disturbances with anti-Arab chants.

MENAFN14112024000045015687ID1108886022