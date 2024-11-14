Netanyahu gets urged to stop trivializing catastrophe, dismissing suffering of victims

(MENAFN) A few years ago, I urged Netanyahu to stop trivializing the catastrophe and dismissing the suffering of victims. I spoke of the poet Zalda, who, despite our generational gap (I learned love in her house), was a dear friend, and how she once asked my mother, a second-generation survivor, not to dwell too much on the disaster.



Now, I implore Netanyahu to stop using Ennahda as a scapegoat and stop weaving his fictional narrative. Netanyahu, with his knowledge as a therapist and his understanding of narrative theory, continues to repeat the word "Ennahda" in his speeches—from the government’s October 7 memorials to military officer celebrations—hoping that its repetition will bring resolution. Like all Israelis, I was raised on the concept of transitioning from catastrophe to renewal. From my early years in kindergarten, school, and national service, we participated in national ceremonies and sang the same songs. Within a single week, we moved from the commemoration of the fedayeen to Memorial and Independence Days. I, too, grew up in a cycle of wars, uprisings, small operations, bus bombings, rockets, and Katyushas. But nothing could have prepared us for the horrors of October 7 and the chaotic war that followed.



Liat Zeli, who returned from Hamas captivity, explained that for her, every day in the aftermath felt like October 7. Therefore, I refuse to call that day a "disaster." It was, in truth, a massacre—a day of killing, looting, destruction, burning, strangulation, kidnapping, and lifelong trauma.



Those of us who once stood at ceremonies in blue and white, knew this helplessness in our narratives. We never imagined a massacre of such magnitude could happen in Israel, nor that the Israeli army would fail to protect us. October 7 shattered that illusion—it showed us that despite having a state and an army, we were left defenseless. What happened that day was criminal negligence—there's no other way to describe it. But if anyone insists on labels, I have a few: the war of neglect, arrogance, chaos, money, perception, massacre, and the wars of the South and North.



Now, after 400 days, the crisis continues to worsen. Every day brings new casualties, sirens, and rockets, but the trauma remains unaddressed. The hostages are still held in Gaza, and the goals of this war seem more elusive with each passing day. It's easier to fixate on names than confront the reality of our responsibility to bring the hostages home.



When all the hostages return, and I am finally able to enjoy music and visit a café—things I have avoided since October 7—I will be ready to help name this war. Until then, let's call it by its true name: the "Salama Netanyahu" war. Its goals are clear, attainable, and we must pursue them.

