Reports suggest that Israeli government has been quietly exploring annexation of West Bank

(MENAFN) Reports suggest that the Israeli has been quietly exploring the annexation of the West Bank, with plans potentially moving forward once President-elect Donald assumes office on January 20. The Trump administration appears ready to back Israel’s territorial claims, marking a significant shift in US policy toward the occupied West Bank.



Trump recently announced that he would appoint former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the next US ambassador to Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime revealed that Yechiel Leiter, a key settler leader from the West Bank, will serve as Israel’s new ambassador to the US. These appointments reflect the growing alignment between the Israeli government’s pro-settlement stance and the incoming US administration.



Huckabee has long been an outspoken supporter of Israeli settlements, advocating for the annexation of parts or all of the West Bank. In 2015, Huckabee controversially likened Israel's historical connection to the West Bank to Manhattan's ties to the US. He reiterated his belief in 2019 that Israel had the right to annex the territory, and during his 2008 presidential campaign, he argued that "there is no such thing as Palestine," suggesting any future Palestinian state should be carved out of Arab countries rather than Israeli land.



Leiter, Israel’s new ambassador to the US, has been a vocal opponent of Palestinian statehood and advocates for the annexation of substantial parts of the West Bank. Sources within Israel indicate that annexation plans have been in motion since 2020, when the Trump administration unveiled its “Deal of the Century,” which included provisions for Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank.



Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a prominent pro-settlement figure, has instructed the military and settlement bodies to prepare the infrastructure necessary for annexation. Smotrich has publicly declared that 2025 will mark the year Israel asserts sovereignty over the West Bank, which Israel refers to as “Judea and Samaria.”



Although the US government has traditionally supported a two-state solution and opposed Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, many experts believe the Trump administration will not interfere with Israeli actions. In fact, the US recognized Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights during Trump’s first term and moved its embassy to Jerusalem, signaling a broader shift in policy.

MENAFN14112024000045015687ID1108885809